5 Home Improvement Products Sold At Target You Didn't Realize Existed

Those who are in the midst of renovating a small kitchen know that they need to get as much utility out of every square foot of space as they can. There are tons of creative ways to do this, but one option that you might consider is to get a sink that doubles as a work station. Target carries an Acekool Undermount Workstation Kitchen Sink that comes with a collection of different modular accessories that vastly expand its capabilities beyond simply being a place to get a glass of water and wash your dishes.

The sink itself is sold in a range of different sizes and depths in order to accommodate the plumbing and counterspace that is available for your individual needs. But whatever size you choose to get, they all come with the same features and accessories. The undermount basin has X-shaped grooves at the bottom to help improve drainage and has an anti-condensation coating on the underside. But the sink's main feature is a channel that allows you to add various work surfaces. These can be set across the top of the sink's internal channel, allowing their surfaces to remain flush with the basin's rim, so you can use the space over the basin as a work surface. The kit comes with a cutting board, a roll-up drying rack, a rinsing grid, a basket strainer, and a hardwood-handled colander that can all be used on this channel. This kind of setup is a great workaround for people who have limited counter space. One thing that the kit doesn't include is a faucet, however, which will need to be purchased separately. So you can still add that smart kitchen faucet you can turn on using your voice if you want to.