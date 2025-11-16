5 Home Improvement Products Sold At Target You Didn't Realize Existed
Target probably isn't the first place you think of when you decide to start a home improvement project. The retailer sells a bit of everything, from clothes to groceries to home goods, but it isn't exactly known for its hardware. Even so, hidden among the scented candles and bath mats, you can find a surprising number of items that might be useful for construction and renovation projects around the house.
Target sells a lot of underrated tools and gadgets, as well as basic hardware, such as tape, caulk, adhesives, fasteners, hanger hooks, command strips, weatherproofing materials, and more. These can all be helpful supplies for various home improvement projects, but you may be surprised to learn that the retailer also sells some more eclectic items that may not be common in other stores. Many of these products blur the line between decor and functionality, offering creative solutions that simultaneously help you to decorate and organize your space. These novel products offer some clever solutions that could come in handy for your next DIY project, be it in the bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, or even outside, so it may be worth taking a look at what your local Target has to offer before you head straight to the hardware store.
Lakeside Collection Garden Water Hose Reel Hanger with Storage
Just about every house needs a standard garden hose, and every hose needs a good place to store it. You certainly don't want to let it be a tripping hazard, snaking through the mud any time you aren't using it. There are plenty of wall-mounted hangers out there, but most of them are relatively simple designs that only have a single utility: holding a hose. The Lakeside Collection Garden Water Hose Reel Hanger has an added storage compartment and a hanging rack built in. This isn't a massive storage area, but it does provide a small cubby of weather-protected space where you can store a few key items, such as a sprayer, a pair of gardening shears, a bottle of fertilizer, or a nice pair of gardening gloves.
The ability to use the cubby as work glove storage might be the most appealing aspect of this design. Most hose-hangers require you to wind the hose up by hand. Even the spinning models with the built-in crank are still probably going to need you to feed the hose with one hand as you turn it with the other. This will often cake your hands in mud and dirt, making the task an unpleasant one. Having a place to keep a pair of gloves at the ready anytime you need to put your hose away would be quite a boon for those who want to keep their hands clean.
Smartstandard Interior Bifold Sliding Barn Door Hardware Kit
Have you seen those interior barn-style sliding door kits? They're an interesting way to utilize a unique piece of modern farmhouse decor that is both elegant and functional. These have gotten very popular in recent years, but most of them simply slide one or two solid wooden doors back and forth on a steel track. Target sells an interesting alternative.
The Smartstandard Interior Bifold Sliding Barn Door Hardware Kit uses the same sliding bar and wheel design as the regular barn door kits, but it's specifically tailored to bifurcated doors that are attached with hinges. These can be great for blocking off pantries, closets, entryways, home offices, or shuttering large windows. The carbon steel track is 6 ft. in length, making it wide enough to cover most major entrances you're likely to find in your home, though it's worth noting that the description recommends that you only use the track when it is 6-8 inches longer than the doorway and there is at least a 6-inch distance from the top of the doorway to the ceiling. The kit comes with the track, four rollers, a rotating shaft floor guide, and a folding hinge. It does not come with the doors themselves, as they're meant to be purchased separately.
Acekool Undermount Workstation Kitchen Sink
Those who are in the midst of renovating a small kitchen know that they need to get as much utility out of every square foot of space as they can. There are tons of creative ways to do this, but one option that you might consider is to get a sink that doubles as a work station. Target carries an Acekool Undermount Workstation Kitchen Sink that comes with a collection of different modular accessories that vastly expand its capabilities beyond simply being a place to get a glass of water and wash your dishes.
The sink itself is sold in a range of different sizes and depths in order to accommodate the plumbing and counterspace that is available for your individual needs. But whatever size you choose to get, they all come with the same features and accessories. The undermount basin has X-shaped grooves at the bottom to help improve drainage and has an anti-condensation coating on the underside. But the sink's main feature is a channel that allows you to add various work surfaces. These can be set across the top of the sink's internal channel, allowing their surfaces to remain flush with the basin's rim, so you can use the space over the basin as a work surface. The kit comes with a cutting board, a roll-up drying rack, a rinsing grid, a basket strainer, and a hardwood-handled colander that can all be used on this channel. This kind of setup is a great workaround for people who have limited counter space. One thing that the kit doesn't include is a faucet, however, which will need to be purchased separately. So you can still add that smart kitchen faucet you can turn on using your voice if you want to.
Threshold Entryway Organizer
The entryway to your home sees a lot of foot traffic, and it's easy for it to get messy. The mail is one thing that's always particularly tricky to keep track of with everyone in the house's comings and goings. Whether it's outgoing mail you want to keep near the door, mail that's waiting for another person, or important mail you're saving for when you have a free moment to look it over, it helps to have a single place to keep it that keeps your house free from clutter and keeps you from having to search for missing envelopes at the last minute. There are a lot of great DIY methods for storing tools and other items in the garage, but you might want something a little more refined for the first area people see when they come into your home. Target sells a unique little wall-mounted organizational device that can help: The Threshold Entryway Organizer.
This is a relatively simple yet clever means of keeping your mail and other important papers all in a single, neat location. The organizer features a 14-inch-long brown faux leather mail holder shaped like a folio. That is held up between a pair of gold-finished rods. The bottom rung of this mounting system also features four hooks that can be used to hold keys, small handbags, dog leashes, and anything else that you might want to keep at the ready for any time you're headed out the door.
LLHZSY Modern Spiral Design LED Bathroom Vanity Light
Are you looking for something creative to spruce up your bathroom? Target sells a lot of unique vanity lights that you can use to replace your old, boring fixtures and spruce up the space with a bit of flair. Some of them are simple and elegant, others offer clean lines and a minimalist aesthetic, but those who want to add a little pizzazz to their bathroom might consider something like the LLHZSY Modern Spiral Design LED Bathroom Vanity Light.
As the name implies, this is a spiral-shaped LED that accents your wall like a piece of functional art. It somehow manages to blend a delightfully "twisted" sense of whimsey with a refined, modern elegance into a single design. The fixture features high CRI 85+ color rendering with dimmable 3000K warm LED lights that promise warm, yet bright illumination, high-energy efficiency, and a long lifespan–making it practical as well. The light can be mounted either vertically or horizontally on walls to fit your space and preference. It's also available in two sizes (23 ⅗-inch and 31 ½-inch) and three colors: black, gold, and nickel. This makes it easy to pair with the color palettes of most fixtures so that these pieces can blend seamlessly into your current set-up.