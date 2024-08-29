5 Smart Kitchen Faucets You Can Turn On Using Your Voice
Here's a hypothetical kitchen scenario: let's say you're in the midst of a highly involved recipe, grabbing ingredients, moving pots and pans around, and so on. During this whole rigmarole, you need to get some water in a pot, but the basin of the sink is too cluttered to leave the pot in there to let it fill up, so you need to hold it. Your hands are covered in assorted ingredients, so you'd rather not touch the faucet handle, and leaving it on while you go to pick up the pot would be a waste of water anyway.
In this particular scenario, a certain kind of kitchen faucet would prove to be quite the boon: one that you can turn on with just a voice command. Even outside of that admittedly hyper-specific situation, having a smart kitchen faucet would open up some interesting new avenues of activation, not to mention give you a much greater degree of control over how much water you're using whether you're cooking or cleaning. Whether you're shopping for unexpected finds at your local Home Depot or browsing on Amazon, there are a few options available for smart faucets from several prominent brands. Just make sure you've got some plumbing tools on hand for installation.
Delta Leland Touch2O Kitchen Faucet
If you're going to the trouble of installing a new sink faucet in your kitchen, smart or otherwise, you might want it to have a bit of a stylish flourish. After all, there are few things as cool as walking up to a simple-looking kitchen implement and revealing to a houseguest that you can control it with your voice. For that approach, the Leland faucet from Delta is an attractive choice.
This faucet looks like your average, if rather pleasantly homey-looking kitchen fixture, but it's packed full of features and secrets. The coolest trick up its sleeve is Delta's proprietary VoiceIQ technology, allowing the faucet to be synced up to any smart home system, such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. With the assistance of a smartphone or connected voice assistant device, you can not only activate the faucet with a voice command, but even make specific water flow requests. For example, you can say "dispense one cup of water," and it will activate precisely long enough to let one cup's worth of water flow out before turning itself off.
Delta Essa Touch2O Kitchen Faucet
Delta's faucets come in a variety of shapes and sizes, running the gamut of classic traditional fixtures to more sleek and chic designs. If you're looking for a midpoint between these two stylistic sensibilities, particularly one that still packs the same level of smart features you're looking for, that's a job for Delta's Essa faucet.
The Essa model offers the same smart features as the Leland model, albeit in a smaller, narrower package for that cool vibe. As with the Leland, the Essa can be connected to Alexa or Google Assistant for voice command functionality. That's not all the smart system provides, though; with the help of the Touch2O function, you can tap the fixture on just about any part of its body to start the flow of water. So, for example, if you can't reach the handle and are occupied on the phone with someone, you can just give the neck of the faucet a little nudge and start the water that way.
Delta Trinsic Touchless Kitchen Faucet
Let's say that you're looking to make the kitchen of the 21st century, something really streamlined and modern-looking. To round out that aesthetic, you're going to want a no-frills faucet, something that looks like its only purpose in life is to bring water to you. If you can get that as well as smart features and protection, all the better. For this aesthetic, that's the Delta Trinsic faucet's territory.
The Trinsic model differentiates itself slightly from Delta's other faucets by being a bit more customizable. Where the Leland and Essa can have dedicated touch, touchless, or VoiceIQ systems installed, the Trinsic can opt for a mix-and-match approach, utilizing a blend of touch, touchless, and voice-control systems to get you your ideal water experience. If you don't feel like using voice assistant programs, you can stick to touch or touchless. If all you want to do is turn the faucet on with your voice and a paired Alexa or Google device, you can opt for voice control on its own, requesting specific volumes and temperatures of water dispensing. As an added bonus, the Trinsic model also comes with an optional soap dispenser, which you can plug into your sink alongside the faucet. The soap dispenser doesn't have any smart features, unfortunately, but it is a nifty and convenient add-on to complete the aesthetic.
Moen Sleek Smart Kitchen Faucet
Are you not feeling Delta's offerings in the smart faucet scene? Don't worry, Delta's not the only kid on the block. Fixture brand Moen has its own game to play, one with a greater emphasis on connectivity and control. Combine these advanced features with a smooth, nearly sci-fi profile, and you get the Moen Sleek smart faucet, available in chrome, stainless steel, and matte black.
Much like Delta's systems, Moen's faucets receive voice commands via a paired Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant device like a smart speaker or smartphone. With a paired device, you can make audible requests for certain volumes and temperatures of water. Where Moen differentiates itself is through the paired Moen smartphone app. Not only does this app allow you to remotely activate the faucet with a quick tap, but you can also use it to set specific voice commands. For instance, if you need to refill your baby's bottle in a particular way, just program a specific volume and temperature of water with the code phrase "fill the baby bottle," and you'll get the same level of water every time.
Moen Arbor Smart Kitchen Faucet
Perhaps, rather than the futuristic look, you want a sink with a little more proverbial meat on its bones, something with a larger sprayer and handle that you can more easily get a grip on. Moen has faucets to suit most kitchen themes, adding its proprietary blend of smart features into the mix to keep everything up to date. For that comfy look, try the Moen Arbor faucet, available in chrome, stainless steel, matte black, and oil-rubbed bronze.
The Arbor model is a full-on smart faucet, combining voice control with a hands-free activation sensor. A wave sensor located on the front of the faucet can start the water flow with a casual hand motion. You can control the faucet in this manner, with voice commands, through the Moen app, or just by turning the handle manually. The voice control system is loaded up with all kinds of presets for water volumes and temperatures, so as long as you know what you want out of your faucet, it'll happily give it to you.