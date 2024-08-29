5 Smart Kitchen Faucets You Can Turn On Using Your Voice

Here's a hypothetical kitchen scenario: let's say you're in the midst of a highly involved recipe, grabbing ingredients, moving pots and pans around, and so on. During this whole rigmarole, you need to get some water in a pot, but the basin of the sink is too cluttered to leave the pot in there to let it fill up, so you need to hold it. Your hands are covered in assorted ingredients, so you'd rather not touch the faucet handle, and leaving it on while you go to pick up the pot would be a waste of water anyway.

Advertisement

In this particular scenario, a certain kind of kitchen faucet would prove to be quite the boon: one that you can turn on with just a voice command. Even outside of that admittedly hyper-specific situation, having a smart kitchen faucet would open up some interesting new avenues of activation, not to mention give you a much greater degree of control over how much water you're using whether you're cooking or cleaning. Whether you're shopping for unexpected finds at your local Home Depot or browsing on Amazon, there are a few options available for smart faucets from several prominent brands. Just make sure you've got some plumbing tools on hand for installation.