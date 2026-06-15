Who Owns Whirlpool And Are Its Appliances Made In The USA?

Whirlpool is one of the most recognizable appliance brands on the market, and it's also one of the most long-lived. It's been around since 1911, having originally been founded as a manufacturer of electric washers in Benton Harbor, Michigan. Today, it makes a variety of appliances, including some under the KitchenAid brand, which it acquired in 1986. Since 2006, Whirlpool has also owned and manufactured Maytag's line of appliances, and it additionally owns various other brands like Amana, JennAir, and Gladiator.

The Whirlpool Corporation is a publicly owned company, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange. It's majority owned by various institutional investors, with BlackRock holding the largest single stake on behalf of its clients. Other big names in the financial world, like Fidelity (via FMR LLC) and Vanguard, also hold significant stakes, again with the ultimate owners of those shares being institutional investors. For the uninitiated, an institutional investor is an entity rather than an individual, and they can be things like hedge funds, commercial banks, insurance companies, or pension funds.

In total, institutional investors account for roughly 55% of Whirlpool's stock, according to data from Investing.com. The other 45% is held by various mutual funds and ETFs (exchange-traded funds). Vanguard's Primecap Fund is the mutual fund with the largest individual stake in Whirlpool, holding just under 4% of the company's stock at the time of writing.