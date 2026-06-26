5 Of The Best Cars To Come Out In 2026 (So Far)

Shopping for a new car in 2026 is a bit daunting, to say the least. For one, we're not exactly spoiled for choice; while yes, a lot of models have been discontinued this year, we've also got a plethora of new and interesting vehicles on the horizon, from the barebones Slate to Toyota's new GR GT supercar. Moreover, even as enthusiasts, we're living in relatively prosperous times — the Toyota GR86, Subaru WRX, Nissan Z, and Chevrolet Corvette, to name a few.

I count myself as one of those enthusiasts. Having been deeply passionate about cars for about three decades and counting, I take driving rather seriously. Of course, in my hometown, I'm widely known as that weird girl who drives classic cars daily, but that doesn't mean I'm exclusive to those vehicles. I've been around cars long enough to know the good from the bad, and there are quite a few good models in showrooms today. Granted, many of these have remained staples for years now (see above). But there are also several newcomers that I've had my eye on, and I think deserve attention for various reasons.

First things first, though — what exactly is meant by "best," anyway? The way I see it is like this — if someone asks me, "I'm looking for a new car in 2026 that does X, Y, and Z," these would be my choices. Everyone's idea of "best" varies depending on their specific needs, ranging from daily commutes to moving families to spirited driving; I'll do my best to cover everything. That said, let's explore some of the best cars to be released this year.