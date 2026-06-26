5 Of The Best Cars To Come Out In 2026 (So Far)
Shopping for a new car in 2026 is a bit daunting, to say the least. For one, we're not exactly spoiled for choice; while yes, a lot of models have been discontinued this year, we've also got a plethora of new and interesting vehicles on the horizon, from the barebones Slate to Toyota's new GR GT supercar. Moreover, even as enthusiasts, we're living in relatively prosperous times — the Toyota GR86, Subaru WRX, Nissan Z, and Chevrolet Corvette, to name a few.
I count myself as one of those enthusiasts. Having been deeply passionate about cars for about three decades and counting, I take driving rather seriously. Of course, in my hometown, I'm widely known as that weird girl who drives classic cars daily, but that doesn't mean I'm exclusive to those vehicles. I've been around cars long enough to know the good from the bad, and there are quite a few good models in showrooms today. Granted, many of these have remained staples for years now (see above). But there are also several newcomers that I've had my eye on, and I think deserve attention for various reasons.
First things first, though — what exactly is meant by "best," anyway? The way I see it is like this — if someone asks me, "I'm looking for a new car in 2026 that does X, Y, and Z," these would be my choices. Everyone's idea of "best" varies depending on their specific needs, ranging from daily commutes to moving families to spirited driving; I'll do my best to cover everything. That said, let's explore some of the best cars to be released this year.
Best daily commuter: Nissan Leaf
Full disclaimer: I come from New York City, which is quite literally one of the worst places in the United States to be a car enthusiast. Most people here treat cars as appliances. You need wheels to get you from Point A to Point B when the route isn't covered by public transportation. That's what this is for.
We actually have a review of the Nissan Leaf, praising it for fulfilling promises made by the old edition, and I certainly share that sentiment. I'm somewhat claustrophobic, for one, and like a car that feels spacious on the inside. The Leaf has that. It has more cargo space than its predecessor, a nicer interior, and an updated exterior.
Practicality is a big concern in the city, and that's not always represented in the hard stats. For instance, the trunk on my girlfriend's Prius has a lip up to my shins, so it's easy to throw a bike in the back without scuffing the rear bumper. The Leaf is built in a similar way, even featuring removable panels to accommodate tall loads, which is a nice touch. And it has enough range for intercity trips, so bonus points there.
All that said, if anything, Nissan's been playing catch-up with its competitors. It's certainly not perfect, and the price is a bit steep in comparison to something like a Kia K5, but that came out last year, so it's excluded. Even so, the Leaf remains a genuinely practical and sprightly car, judging by reviews from outlets like Car and Driver, MotorWeek, and Edmunds. Plus, it's small enough to be practical for New York traffic, which means that it's probably good just about anywhere else in the United States.
Crossover or SUV: Subaru Outback
I still vividly remember sitting in the back of my childhood friend's first-generation Legacy wagon and thinking it was the coolest thing since sliced bread. It was thoroughly modern for the time — a wagon with the capability of an SUV? It blew my mind. Fast forward a couple of decades and, apparently, not much has changed. And I would argue that, in today's sea of Teslas and full-size trucks, what we really need is that level of unapologetic practicality again. A midsize wagon that can comfortably fit fishing rods without ramming them into the back of my head while still providing excellent visibility? Yes, please.? Yes, please.
Full disclosure: I'm not a huge fan of Subaru. My mom has a mid-2010s Forester, and I find it to be the blandest thing I've ever driven. This isn't a sports car, nor does it presume to be. Nor is it a true SUV, either; if anything, it's a crossover LARPing as an SUV. But let's take a look at SlashGear's review of the Wilderness — it's decent off-road, it handles like a car, has respectable AWD capability, and has excellent cargo space. In other words, it's the closest thing one can get to the classic Outback without buying used.
I do have a few points of criticism to level against the Outback. The Wilderness package is a bit gaudy with all the plastic trim, it only comes with a CVT, and the front end is quite boxy and slab-like — but I feel like the looks could grow on me." Plus, in terms of practicality and visibility, this thing would be great for camping and wilderness excursions.
Truck: Ford Maverick Lobo
Anyone remember the second-generation Ford F-150 Lightning? The Dodge Shelby Dakota, one of the greatest non-Ford Shelby models? Or, even further back, the Dodge Midnite Express with the 440? Case in point: I like muscle trucks. Muscle trucks are awesome; they're just adult-size Tonka toys. Likewise, being a car enthusiast, I enjoy a spirited drive as much as the next girl. I appreciate a car with tight, responsive handling, a clean stance, and unique looks. The Maverick Lobo combines both of those in a way I don't really see in trucks anymore.
I miss trucks like the Dodge Ram SRT-10, when Dodge shoved a Viper engine and six-speed into a Ram for some reason. Or the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, which was powered by a Hellcat engine, for similar reasons. Obviously, the Lobo doesn't approach those levels of lunacy, but it does accomplish the goal of building an unapologetic performance truck like nothing else on the market today. The Maverick platform is perfect for this as well — it's an excellent size for a truck. Small, unibody, relatively light and nimble, well-balanced, and cheap — coupling that formula with sports-car performance? It's easily one of my most desired trucks in general. Admittedly, I'm also a sucker for the turbofan rims.
I'm envisioning throwing a larger turbo and some sticky tires like a set of Michelin Pilot Super Sports, flicking on the Lobo Drive mode, and ripping up NJMP on a track day. Yes, I could just as easily get a GR86 for a similar price, but the GR86 can't comfortably haul dirt bikes and camping equipment in the trunk. And, bluntly, I want mini-trucks to be a thing again, and the Lobo is an excellent first step.
Sports car: BMW M2 CS
Speaking of track days, the BMW M2 CS is another personal favorite of mine, and it doesn't take a lot to explain why. It's a rather unique-looking BMW, I'll admit; it almost looks like someone put an aggressive body kit on a standard M2, rather than something from the factory. The widebody, ducktail spoiler, and massive front fascia feel more Liberty Bunny to my eye, but that's not necessarily a bad thing on this particular car, especially when finished in Velvet Blue Metallic.
Cosmetics aside, the M2 CS truly comes alive in terms of performance, with reviews having absolutely no complaints in this department. With a healthy 523 hp from a twin-turbo straight-six — yes, of course it has a straight-six, not a V6, as is tradition — and track-focused suspension, the M2 CS is an exceptionally capable and well-balanced platform.
I think my only real complaint with this car is something shared with the automotive industry as a whole, which is the minimalist interior — I absolutely loathe the massive touchscreen. It's distracting, fiddly to operate at highway speeds, and lacks the tactile feel of physical knobs. That aside, however, it's still certainly more purist than many other vehicles out there. An Alcantara steering wheel with a locating stripe, aggressive bucket seats with harness points, and it doesn't even have a center console armrest. Personally, if I'm dumping over a hundred large for a car, I want something with an armrest. But then I listen to the straight-six and look at the gorgeous proportions, and I think, "Oh, okay, I can do without."
Supercar: Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X
This monstrosity is just about the most ludicrous Corvette I think has ever been sold out of an authorized dealership, and that's why I love it. I mean, there is absolutely nowhere on Heaven or Earth that I'll ever be able to utilize all 1,250 horsepower it has, assuming I had the nerve to floor it in the first place. But just the fact that I can walk into a dealership and request such a car to begin with is humorous in its own right, and brings its own charm as a result.
In short, the Corvette ZR1X is what happens when you put hypercar power in a supercar body, as is reflected in reviews. It's the ultimate realization of the C8's potential, combining the engagement and feel of a truly exceptional supercar with all the aerodynamic bells and whistles, along with truly jaw-dropping power. Granted, the LT7 in the ZR1, which preceded it, already broke the 1,000 hp production car milestone, one of only a few American engines in this category. The ZR1X takes that engine and fits an electric motor to it, along with even wilder aerodynamics befitting a car of its character.
Frankly, if I ever get behind the wheel of this thing, I'd probably need a minute to collect myself by the time I reach the end of my street. It looks like it's begging to be driven fast and hard — and indeed it has when it broke the Pikes Peak production car record this year. It's by far the most excellent and sublime means by which to get one's license suspended in the shortest time possible, and I deeply respect that energy.
My methodology
For this list, I wanted to select the best cars for people of different means and lifestyles, focusing on what's practical for different needs. I'm someone who's driven a variety of cars in equally varying conditions, ranging from daily commutes to track racing, and I wanted to bring that to the forefront here by focusing on what I think fits each category.
As for the cars themselves, I limited my choices to trims or whole models that came out in 2026, as opposed to established cars that have been around for a while; there are plenty of resources on such vehicles already. These new and relatively unproven models, by comparison, are tougher to judge because they're fresh out of the oven.
That's where we come in — taking a look at why they work (and don't work) through a critical lens from the perspective of someone who knows what they want in these vehicles. My criteria were based around my own values as a driver and someone who is more practical-minded — selecting a car based on its actual usability for the price, in whatever category that may be. I do not expect a compact commuter to be flashy; likewise, I do not expect a supercar to have excellent cargo space. These cars serve specific purposes, and those purposes drove my selection.
I purposefully only used reviews from established publications, such as Motor Trend, Car and Driver, Road and Track, and so on, when it came to road tests. Lacking experience in these particular cars, I instead defer to other industry experts with the requisite seat time to articulate well-informed opinions.