Are Michelin Pilot Super Sport Tires Any Good? Here's What Drivers Say

Picking the right tire can make a difference in the handling of any car, but it's particularly important for high-performance vehicles. Michelin offers a range of performance-focused tire models, with the Pilot Super Sport tires being one popular choice. The brand says that the tire is designed for cars from the likes of Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, and Ferrari, and should perform well both on the road and on the track. Of course, manufacturer claims don't mean much if the tire doesn't perform well in real-world testing, but drivers consistently agree that the Pilot Super Sport lives up to the billing.

Retail chain Tire Rack has been collecting data on customer satisfaction and real-world performance for almost three decades, so it's a great place to start when evaluating how drivers rate any popular tire model. Its survey has collected a combined 12 million miles of reported data for the Michelin Pilot Super Sport, and the results look good for the well-known French brand. The tire model received an "Excellent" rating in four out of five survey categories, with treadwear achieving a "Good" rating. That's enough to make the Pilot Super Sport one of the top-rated tires in the Max Performance Summer tire category.

Reviews for the tire on Michelin's website are similarly positive, with the Pilot Super Sport achieving an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars from 446 reviews at the time of writing. A total of 95% of those reviewers said that they would recommend the tire.