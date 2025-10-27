Why BMW Doesn't Use V6 Engines (And Never Has)

If you've ever opened up a BMW's hood before, chances are you're either looking at a V8 or a straight six. The latter configuration has become something of a de facto trademark for the marque, with the configuration in near-constant use for almost a full century. Also known as an inline-six, this engine type is defined by having six cylinders in a single row, nothing more or less.

These days, straight sixes are making a resurgence, featured by mainstream brands like Mazda. Historically, however, they tended to be more for base-model cars, SUVs, light trucks, or more specialized sports cars. Most famous straight sixes, like the 4.0L from AMC / Jeep, the 2JZ from Toyota, the RB series from Nissan, all the way back to the old Stovebolt Sixes from GM, all fit these categories. And in passenger cars, the six was generally the "base" engine versus the more potent (and arguably more desirable) V8 options, such as the standard Chrysler Slant Six versus all the small and big block V8 offerings. Why, then, did BMW defy conventions and retain this configuration when companies like Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Lexus, Cadillac, and others deviated decades earlier in their luxury offerings?

The answer is deceptively complicated and dives into what exactly defines a straight six as opposed to other engines, beyond the obvious six cylinders in a row. It relates to how the engine configuration is balanced, its simplicity, how it produces power in comparison to other configurations, and how it fits into the BMW's engine bay. Moreover, its inherent smoothness and exhaust header design lend a certain sound and feel to the engine that's remained a symbol of BMW for decades. While the company has certainly experimented with V6 configurations in oddball prototype units, none have proven satisfactory as a replacement for the straight six.