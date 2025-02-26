5 Of The Greatest Non-Ford Cars That Shelby Built

If you were to ask a car person between the mid-1960s to the present day, "What do you associate with the Shelby name?" you'll generally get one of three answers. The first deals with the man who won the 1959 24 Hours of Le Mans, car constructor and former racing driver Carroll Shelby. The second is his most infamous creation, the Shelby Cobra. And the third references his company's long-standing partnerships with Ford, crafting some of the finest Mustangs of all time. But it's not a name one associates with, let's say, pickup trucks, economy hatchbacks, or even Oldsmobiles. In reality, Shelby American dabbled in all three, among many other more ventures seemingly out of left-field.

It's true that, aside from the Mustang, most of Shelby's classic racers used Ford parts, such as the AC Cobra, Shelby Daytona, Ford GT40, and De Tomaso Sport 5000. However, Carroll Shelby didn't produce just Ford products because of an obligation; rather, he ran his company independently. So when his good friend Lee Iacocca saved Chrysler from bankruptcy in the early '80s, he convinced Shelby to come out of retirement and help him build some mighty fast cars. Shelby agreed, and a deal was struck in 1982, marking Shelby American's first official foray outside of Ford. This partnership lasted until 1989 and resulted in the creation of several Chrysler-based models before Shelby again retired following heart complications. However, he once more picked up the mantle in the 1990s, this time building the first bespoke clean-sheet Shelby vehicle. This whole era from the 1980s-2000s was littered with non-Ford Shelby products of many shapes and sizes; let's take a look at a few of the highlights.

