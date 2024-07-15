What Does GLH And GLH-S Stand For On The Dodge Omni?

The Dodge Omni sprung into being at a somewhat awkward time for car manufacturers. In the mid to late '70s gas prices shot up, and they had to grapple with a new set of standards for engine fuel economy. So the Omni was intended to push into the more economical side of the market — less "vroom-vroom" more "get to where you need to go reliably, and save on gas."

Fast forward a few years to the mid-'80s and suddenly there's the Omni GLH, a somewhat sought-after car by many modern collectors that also managed to stand out on its own even in 1984. But why, though? What made (and continues to make) the GLH — and the GLH-S that came a few years later — so special?

A big part of that is tied to those seemingly random additional three letters. Or more specifically, it's because of where the "GLH" came from and what it represents.