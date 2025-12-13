34 Cars That Won't Be Returning In 2026

Every year, some cars are dropped from a manufacturer's lineup for a variety of reasons. Some have not met their sales expectations, some no longer meet various regulations, and some have had the bad luck to be sedans in a market that strongly favors SUVs. Some were objectively better than others, but many of these were solid vehicles that could be getting major discounts on dealer lots since they will not be returning for the 2026 model year. If any of these vehicles that will be making their last appearances as 2025 models tickle your particular automotive fancy, go get 'em before they are gone.

Whatever the reason for their disappearances, quite a few cars will not be returning for model year 2026. We will address them by category, since there are too many to list individually. These categories are mainstream SUVs that will be discontinued in 2026, followed by mainstream sedans, luxury cars, electric vehicles that won't be back, and sports cars and coupes that are departing. While a few of them qualify as not returning for 2026 on a technical basis and are not leaving the scene permanently, most will be gone for good and will not return. Let's get started.