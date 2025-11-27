5 SUVs That Will Be Discontinued In 2026

SUVs come and go, and some are more dependable than others. Most carmakers produce a wide variety of SUVs in various sizes and a range of price points. These manufacturers tend to cull their lineups at regular intervals and can have many reasons for discontinuing a particular SUV. For whatever reason, there are a handful of SUVs that won't make it past the 2025 model year.

First, there are some that will depart on technicalities, but are not actually leaving the scene permanently. One of these is the Jeep Wagoneer, which is the same basic vehicle as the Jeep Grand Wagoneer. It's departing as a nameplate to clear up the self-inflicted name confusion between the two vehicles. Another is the Toyota bZ4x, which has been replaced by the generally similar but upgraded Toyota bZ as the brand's electric SUV. And then there's the Kia Telluride, which skips the 2026 model year while readying its second-generation model for a 2027 return. Late-breaking news reveals there will be a 2027 Telluride Hybrid, powered by a 2.5-liter turbocharged four coupled to two electric motors, producing 329 horsepower.

There are others for one reason or another, such as the Infiniti QX50 boxy SUV and QX55 SUV Coupe, the electric Audi Q8 e-tron in both body styles, the electric Mercedes-Benz EQB, the China-made Polestar 2, the GM-built electric Acura ZDX, and the electric Nissan Ariya. Production of the poor selling, Italy-made 2026 Dodge Hornet has been suspended, pending resolution of tariff issues.