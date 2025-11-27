5 SUVs That Will Be Discontinued In 2026
SUVs come and go, and some are more dependable than others. Most carmakers produce a wide variety of SUVs in various sizes and a range of price points. These manufacturers tend to cull their lineups at regular intervals and can have many reasons for discontinuing a particular SUV. For whatever reason, there are a handful of SUVs that won't make it past the 2025 model year.
First, there are some that will depart on technicalities, but are not actually leaving the scene permanently. One of these is the Jeep Wagoneer, which is the same basic vehicle as the Jeep Grand Wagoneer. It's departing as a nameplate to clear up the self-inflicted name confusion between the two vehicles. Another is the Toyota bZ4x, which has been replaced by the generally similar but upgraded Toyota bZ as the brand's electric SUV. And then there's the Kia Telluride, which skips the 2026 model year while readying its second-generation model for a 2027 return. Late-breaking news reveals there will be a 2027 Telluride Hybrid, powered by a 2.5-liter turbocharged four coupled to two electric motors, producing 329 horsepower.
There are others for one reason or another, such as the Infiniti QX50 boxy SUV and QX55 SUV Coupe, the electric Audi Q8 e-tron in both body styles, the electric Mercedes-Benz EQB, the China-made Polestar 2, the GM-built electric Acura ZDX, and the electric Nissan Ariya. Production of the poor selling, Italy-made 2026 Dodge Hornet has been suspended, pending resolution of tariff issues.
Kia Soul
The Kia Soul, a subcompact SUV, will depart America's shores at the end of the 2025 model year, after seeing drivers through three generations of this iconic vehicle over the past 16 years. During that time, more than 1.5 million Kia Souls have been sold in the U.S. Unfortunately, recent sales levels of the Soul have been tapering off significantly, from the small SUV's peak year in 2016 with 154,768 sales, down to the most recent full-year results for 2024 and only 52,397 sales. That's nearly a two-thirds drop in sales.
The Soul's time has passed, and it appears that no amount of award-winning dancing hamsters can stop its sales slide. And even though the Kia Soul appealed primarily to the cool kids out there, it also attracted a group of retirees who appreciated its roominess, value, and easy accessibility.
The current Kia lineup looks very different from when the Kia Soul first appeared. In addition to the Soul, Kia also has the subcompact Seltos, subcompact Niro hybrid, and compact Sportage in low-end supporting roles. All of these SUVs are priced at less than $30,000 MSRP, plus destination fees. Replacing the Kia Soul as Kia's price leader, once the it's sold out, will be the Kia K4 LX sedan, priced at $23,185 MSRP, including destination fees. Until then, the Kia Soul LX currently retains its position as the lowest-priced Kia at $21,935, including destination.
Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair
The Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair are compact SUVs representing their respective brands. The Escape has a starting MSRP of $31,010 and a hybrid version that's good on gas, while the Corsair starts at an MSRP of $41,230, both plus destination charges. Built as sibling vehicles atop the same platform in Ford's Louisville, Kentucky, plant, the Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair twins have lost their home. Louisville will support Ford's new Universal EV Production System, part of a $5 billion investment. But this spells the eventual end of the Escape and Corsair SUVs.
Take heart, potential Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair buyers — Ford claims (per Edmunds) that it has produced a sufficient quantity of both of these vehicles to maintain them in inventory, "well into 2026." However, there may be more serious problems getting these vehicles if you happen to live in New York, Vermont, Massachusetts, California, Oregon, or Washington.
Stricter emissions regulations in those states will prevent these SUVs from being legal for sale there. Production of the Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair will conclude before the end of calendar year 2025, but it is not clear whether any of these vehicles will be labeled as 2026 model year versions.
BMW X4
The BMW X4, one of the best crossover SUVs, is the 'coupe' version of the more popular BMW X3 compact SUV. The X4 debuted in 2014 and has been made in a variety of trim levels, the most capable being the 503-horsepower, all-wheel drive X4 M Competition, described by Car and Driver as "a genuine BMW M car masquerading as an SUV." The publication tested the X4 M Competition and got performance results of 0-60 mph in 3.2 seconds, 0-100 mph in 8.0 seconds, the quarter-mile in 11.6 seconds at 119 mph, and roadholding of 0.96g on the 300-foot skidpad. Very impressive for an SUV.
Sadly, the sales of the X4, in all its varieties, have slipped to the point where one BMW X4 is sold for every seven BMW X3s. This alone could put its head on the chopping block, but there are other plans in the works. BMW is planning to put an electric version of this vehicle, known as the BMW iX4, into production at BMW's Debrecen, Hungary, plant in the fall of 2026, with a market debut sometime in 2027.
A camouflaged prototype of this vehicle, which is derived from the box-shaped iX3 SUV that has been in production at Debrecen since October of 2025, was recently spotted in the wild. Time will tell how well the BMW iX4 sells in the U.S. market, once it is available for sale here.
Cadillac XT6
The Cadillac XT6 is the brand's three-row SUV that uses unibody construction. The XT6 is a completely different vehicle from the much larger Cadillac Escalade, which uses body-on-frame construction and is in a whole other league. Our review of the XT6 concluded that it added a smaller luxe sibling to the Escalade.
The end of the line has come for the Cadillac XT6, whose production run ends as its sixth and final model year of 2025 closes out. In fact, the final production end date at GM's Spring Hill, Tennessee, factory was moved up from November 27 to November 7, 2025. After that, the nameplate will come to an end, and no successor vehicle will be produced.
This is due to Cadillac's plan to switch its SUVs to electric-based platforms, much of which has already been done. The Cadillac XT6 will be replaced in the Caddy lineup by the electric, three-row, 2026 Cadillac Vistiq, which is already on sale at Cadillac dealers. Another factor in this SUV's demise was the XT6's poor sales volume during its most recent and final year. The Cadillac XT6's numbers put it in 11th place out of 14 SUVs in its competitive set in the first quarter of 2025, with only 4,778 units of the XT6 sold in total.
Mercedes-Benz GLC and GLE Coupes
These two different sizes of SUV coupes have suffered the same fate as their Bavarian counterparts from BMW. Making things even worse, some models of both the GLC and GLE coupes are some of the used Mercedes-Benz models you should steer clear of at all costs. The GLC is the smaller, more nimble, compact-sized version, while the GLE is the slightly larger, more powerful, and slightly more spacious mid-sized SUV coupe, both of which come with the built-in limitations of the sloping roofline.
It appears that when given the choice between utility and sleekness, most SUV buyers will tend to choose storage space over a sports car on stilts. While Mercedes-Benz has made no official statement about why its dropping these two nameplates, poor sales are likely the cause.
Nevertheless, if you've got the urge for the meanest SUV coupe to wear the AMG badge, a test drive in the 2025 AMG GLE 63 S Coupe could be nice. This uber-performance version of the GLE Coupe packs a hand-built AMG 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with hybrid assist and 603 horsepower, coupled to a nine-speed AMG SPEEDSHIFT transmission and driving all four wheels. The AMG GLE 63 S Coupe is capable of a 0-60 mph run in 3.7 seconds, according to Mercedes. Standard equipment that's included with its $133,150 MSRP, plus $1,250 destination charge, consists of one of six no-cost exterior colors, 22-inch AMG wheels, Nappa leather upholstery, wood trim, plus front seats with power, memory, ventilation, and massage functions.