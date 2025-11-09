These Are The Most Dependable SUVs In 2025, According To JD Power
Customers shopping for SUVs today are spoiled for choice. That's certainly the case after factoring in the used market, and that market plays a crucial role in determining the best from the worst. That's because it's difficult to ascertain exactly how "dependable" something is when it's brand-new, before it's had any leaks, worn out parts, or anything else that may crop up over continuous daily driving for several years. That's where a rating system like JD Power comes in, which ranks vehicles no less than three years old — in this case, the 2022 model year.
2022 hosted a plethora of SUVs and crossovers of many shapes and sizes, with each body style emphasizing different factors. Some are small, peppy machines, whereas others are full-size trucks packed with luxury features and cargo space aplenty. The versatility of the SUV platform is one of its main selling points, filling all of these niches while also generally being capable of 4WD and with good ground clearance. Of course, this class also has various downsides, such as fuel economy and performance. But dependability isn't typically on that list. Still, with so many models, some SUVs are naturally better than others, so let's take a look at a few as determined by JD Power.
As a disclaimer, because the classification of an "SUV" is so broad, we've selected five different models based on the vehicle's size and application. Therefore, this isn't a direct comparison of vehicle to vehicle, but rather a comparison only within that particular model's class. Midsize SUVs are only weighed against other midsize SUVs, compacts against compacts, and so on. Moreover, we've selected the base-model, non-luxury variants So, between Cadillac and GMC, we'll favor the GMC.
Subcompact / Small SUV: Nissan Kicks - 88 of 100
The 2022 Nissan Kicks is by far the smallest vehicle on this list in terms of dimensions and general capability. It's arguably more of a midsize crossover than a true SUV, with a short wheelbase, small engine, and car-like proportions reminiscent of the crossover class. However, to say that this diminutive size works against it is largely missing the point; this isn't an SUV built for large families with a third row of seats and enough space to park a motorcycle in the back. This is, fundamentally, a large city car.
The best points about the Kicks lie in this size discrepancy — it features a tight turning circle of just 34 feet, a small footprint that's perfect for parallel parking, and a little four-cylinder engine that sips gas. In other words, this is likely the best overall city car on this list. It's just nippy and small enough to scythe through traffic, and can carry a respectable amount of luggage in comparison to a comparable-sized sedan thanks to the body style. Moreover, owners ranked it favorably for some of its creature comforts, such as voice assistance and safety systems, according to JD Power.
The downsides, however, also rely upon it being primarily a city car. The Kicks features a simple, reliable, but ultimately small engine producing only 122 horsepower mated to a CVT — one of America's slowest cars, in fact. Moreover, its ride quality and climate control were cited as issues — less than ideal for highway miles or heavy-duty work. But with 31 city MPG and that compact footprint more commonly seen in hatchbacks, this remains by far the best SUV on this list for intracity commutes.
Compact SUV: Toyota RAV4 - 87 of 100
Toyota's long been associated with dependability, and certainly the RAV4 is no exception; it's often credited for helping fan the compact SUV flame that was lit by cars like the Jeep Cherokee XJ in the 1980s. And the 2022 RAV4, while of course starkly different from the original 1994 model, still retains that same role in the SUV marketplace — a small, handy true SUV, with the capabilities one would expect of such a vehicle. Unlike the Nissan Kicks, the RAV4 is more obviously an SUV at a glance, with its larger, boxier proportions and more aggressive stance.
JD Power ranks this car's "hard stats" more favorably than the Kicks, though that's likely not surprising given it has between 203 to 219 horsepower, nearly 100 more in top trim. Like the Kicks, however, it still has great fuel economy to the tune of 25-41 combined MPG depending on whether you get the hybrid. And yes, it does feature an optional hybrid powertrain, along with AWD capability — both of which the Kicks lack. That makes the RAV4 a better general-purpose SUV suited for intra-city commutes on a budget.
Unfortunately, the RAV4 features several downsides which bring the overall rating to a more average final mark. While it may be the most dependable SUV in the segment, it suffers from poor resale value and dealership experience, as rated by owners. Moreover, certain features, such as the screens and digital displays, along with the sound insulation, could do with improvement. That said, with plentiful trim options for everything from FWD econobox to AWD off-road oriented hybrid, this is one vehicle with an almost universal appeal in terms of meeting most people's needs for an SUV, and one of the best for new drivers.
Midsize SUV: Nissan Murano - 88 of 100
Nissan represents the sole manufacturer on this list with more than one vehicle, a massive difference to the brand's dire reputation in the 2000s to 2010s. By contrast, the 2022 Murano is, according to JD Power and its rankings, remarkably dependable and capable. Appropriately, it follows the Kicks' general design characteristics, with rounded corners and massive rear pillars giving it a more wagon-like appearance, but its size grants it a level of capability the Kicks can only dream of.
For starters, this is the first vehicle on this list with a V6, displacing 260 horsepower and giving it plenty of performance in comparison to other vehicles in this class. Moreover, it shares the same favorable experience with voice commands as the Kicks does, while being rated more comfortable and with a better driving experience. It comes with available AWD, as is expected of any vehicle in this class, and the 60/40 fold-down rear seats afford adequate cargo space, though not as favorable as others. Moreover, the price it pays for that performance is poor fuel economy, as low as 20 MPG city, with no hybrid option available.
Overall, the Murano represents a fair jack of all trades style of SUV, though its cargo space and fuel economy are particular let-downs on long road trips, and it suffers from one of Nissan's worst resale values. There are generally better options for either dedicated city or highway-suited vehicles, particularly in the SUV segment, though the 2022 Nissan Murano does it all adequately enough to satisfy most parties.
Upper Midsize SUV: GMC Acadia - 87 of 100
Now we're entering the territory of people-movers suitable for families. The 2022 GMC Acadia and its sister car, the Cadillac XT6, both topped the list in their respective branches — Upper Midsize and Premium Upper Midsize, respectively, which isn't surprising given that they're the same vehicle beneath the trim and bodywork changes. Unlike the Murano, the Acadia also has a proper boxy rear end, perfect for large amounts of cargo and good headroom for the third row seating. That said, this is arguably the most compact one would want to go for a third row, with owners saying it's a pain to climb in and out.
Overall, the GMC Acadia outweighs the Murano in various respects, namely in its general utility and economy for little more size. Of course, the Acadia isn't without its issues. JD Power states cargo space still isn't particularly outstanding, nor is the climate control up to par with others in its class. However 19-22 MPG city isn't bad for a vehicle so large. Moreover, the optional engine bumps up power to 310 horsepower, meaning this has the potential to be quite nippy in a straight line. It's also the first vehicle here with a true automatic gearbox as standard, as opposed to a CVT with optional auto.
The Acadia's general purpose nature, along with its good fuel economy, adequate cargo space, and room for full size families, makes it perfect for highway driving and long road trips. Moreover, with a 4,000 pound trailer capacity, it's a remarkably capable vehicle for towing a caravan without breaking the bank or being excessively large.
Full size SUV: Chevrolet Tahoe - 78 of 100
With uncompromising features and a truck chassis, this represents by far the largest, most technically capable, and expensive vehicle represented on this list. The 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe isn't actually the largest nor most expensive vehicle offered by Chevrolet in this class — that title belongs to the flagship Suburban. But the Tahoe is the more dependable of the two, according to JD Power, and one of Chevrolet's most reliable SUVs in general. That said, dependability is only one of the main selling points of this truck; the other is its imposing size.
The majority of the Tahoe's perks come from utilizing this size effectively. It's a spacious, comfortable, and surprisingly economical SUV. Granted, in this context, "economical" means 14-15 MPG city and 19-20 highway, but that's hardly why this vehicle exists. For one, it boasts over double the towing capability of the Acadia at 8,400 pounds, and houses up to 420 horsepower — more than adequate for most daily driving and hauling duties. Plus, it has foldable second and third row seats, turning it into a pseudo-truck in a pinch.
Surprisingly, despite it being a full size SUV, owners rated the 2022 Tahoe as particularly good for getting into tight parking spaces, likely helped by it being physically smaller and with less rear overhang than the Suburban. Still, this is likely too large to be comfortable in most cities, and truly shines on the wide-open highway or when carrying bulk loads of cargo or passengers. Excellent at what it does and merely adequate at everything else, like most other vehicles of this size.