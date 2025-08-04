5 Nissan Models With The Worst Resale Value

Nissan isn't well-known for keeping a high resale value compared to other brands. This isn't exactly a new development, either, as a certain Nissan model previously topped our 2018 list for the top 8 cars with the highest depreciation. Not every vehicle under this brand has faced similar fates, but the ones that have were hit hard by estimates from iSeeCars and CarEdge. In fact, the Nissan models with the worst resale value have some of the worst depreciation of any modern-day vehicles.

While Nissan might not be the best at keeping its secondhand values high, the prices of its vehicles can vary greatly. Certain models will technically have worse value, but they don't actually lose as much as some others due to their lower price. The percentages are still worth more focus, considering how the person reselling these models will be eating the cost once it's out of their hands. But depending on how much money you're willing to lose in the long run, a Nissan with worse resale value might not be as damaging as one with slightly better estimates.