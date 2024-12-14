Common Problems With The GMC Acadia, According To Owners

To say a car's transmission is a hugely important component would be an understatement. Without it, the combustion within the engine simply wouldn't be able to power the car forward, turning the wheels to generate movement. Naturally, it's an important piece to take care of, and an expensive one to get repaired or, worse yet, completely replaced. That's why it's important to keep an eye out for signs that something is wrong with your automatic transmission. While not all model years are plagued by widespread transmission issues, there are a few GMC Acadias that have proven particularly temperamental in this department, to the extent that they suffered from total transmission failure out of the blue.

Advertisement

2008 Acadias are rather infamous examples of faulty transmissions, which is an enduring issue that carried over from the previous year's edition. There are horror stories out there of folks buying this model year used, only to have to take it in for repairs multiple times shortly after buying due to transmission slipping and failure. Similar to the timing belt issue, transmission failure can seemingly happen at any time, with some recalling that theirs gave out under 100,000 miles. As for the 2017 model year, parking issues aren't uncommon, with one Car Complaints user saying, "My 2017 Arcadia SLT, when put in park, the dash information says it's not in park. We have been stuck some times for over 45 min because you can't leave the vehicle alone."

Advertisement

[Featured image by DestinationFearFan via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY SA-4.0]