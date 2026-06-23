5 Devices You Probably Didn't Realize You Can Charge With A Samsung Phone

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In a world where smartphones have gargantuan all-day batteries (the latest Samsung S26 Ultra features a 5,000mAh honker), it was only a matter of time until someone let users share that battery with other devices. Enter reverse wireless charging. Following industry trends, Samsung coined its Wireless PowerShare feature for the Galaxy S10 in 2019. Now it's a normal feature across the Galaxy lineup. If your friend's battery is low, you can now do a bit of a flex and reverse charge their phone — and smartphones are just the beginning. Galaxy phones with PowerShare can reverse wireless charge "most Qi-compatible devices," according to Samsung. Let's take a brief look at some of the devices that a Samsung phone can charge.

It would appear that Samsung phones can also do a bit of reverse wired charging over an OTG connector, but it's far from ideal. We'll focus instead on Wireless PowerShare-supported devices. Unfortunately, the list is small, and spoiler alert, it's mostly just Samsung devices — though we encourage you to try any Qi-compatible devices you have, provided they can fit onto the back of the phone.

Wireless PowerShare is one of the slowest ways to charge devices, despite how cool the feature may be. It will eat up your Samsung phone's battery, produce a lot of heat, and limit phone usage during the charging period. Use it sparingly, only in situations where you really need it.