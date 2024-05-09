How To Change The Battery In Your Samsung Galaxy SmartTag

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag is a small but mighty tool. By attaching it to your desired belongings and connecting it to the SmartThings app, this handy little device connects to the internet so that they can be found easily if misplaced. Galaxy SmartTags have long-lasting batteries, and are easy to set up and personalize. This is probably why people have come up with many different uses for Samsung's Galaxy SmartTags.

Samsung's most recent model, the Galaxy SmartTag2, claims to last up to 500 days in normal mode. In battery-saving mode, it can even go on for 700 days. This is one of the most notable benefits of this tracker when compared to the Apple AirTag, which has a battery life of about a year. But of course, nothing lasts forever. Eventually, the coin-sized lithium battery in your Galaxy SmartTag will run out of juice and will need to be replaced. Doing so is a simple process, but requires care. Here's an easy step-by-step guide on how to get it done.