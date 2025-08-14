How To Use Your iPhone To Charge Your Apple Watch
One of the biggest benefits of investing in Apple's ecosystem of devices is the seamless interplay between the different categories, not just at the software level, but also in terms of hardware-level connectivity. The latter extends all the way from transferring files and troubleshooting to even charging other devices. In case you've ever wondered, yes, the Apple iPhone can charge your Apple Watch. Thankfully, there are no technical hoops involved here. All you need is an iPhone and a wired charging puck for the Apple Watch.
The only requirement you must keep in mind is that the phone must have a USB Type-C port. That means only the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 series can charge an Apple Watch. Simply place the Apple Watch securely over the magnetic charging puck that comes bundled with the smartwatch, then plug the other end of the wire into the iPhone's USB-C port. I also tried the miniature charging puck that comes with ESR's 3-in-1 charging stand, and it worked just fine.
Technically, any third-party Apple Watch charging accessory should work by simply plugging it into the iPhone's USB-C port, irrespective of whether it has a long wire or looks like a small plug. However, I would reiterate my advice of sticking with Apple's charger or MFi-certified accessories. Third-party wireless chargers often lead to heating woes, and it's not only a fire hazard, but can also decrease the longevity of the battery fitted inside the Apple Watch.
The best is yet to come
So far, no iPhone supports reverse wireless charging for accessories, and only allows users to draw power from the phone in wired mode. On the other side of the ecosystem, the likes of Samsung have allowed this convenience for years. I have often charged my Galaxy Watch by placing it over the rear shell of a Galaxy S flagship phone in scenarios where the wearable was running out of juice. On a few occasions, the wireless power share feature even allowed me to charge another brand's phone by simply putting it over the Galaxy phone's back panel. The only requirement is that both devices must support Qi wireless charging, which is rarely ever a hurdle, as the entire industry relies on the same standard.
It seems Apple is finally ready to make a course correction. A leak emerging out of China claims that Apple has at least tested reverse wireless charging on the iPhone 17 Pro. The report mentions that Apple has tested wireless power sharing on its next flagship at a 7.5W output. 7.5W was the standard power output for the first-gen Qi wireless charging standard. Interestingly, Apple is one of the technical development members of the Qi-based wireless charging protocol.
Moreover, alleged renders of the iPhone 17 Pro pair show a large, clearly demarcated area under the camera island that seems primed for allowing reverse wireless sharing for a wide range of accessories, including smartwatches, power banks, and even portable charging kits like the discontinued Apple MagSafe battery pack.