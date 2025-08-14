How To Use Your iPhone To Charge Your Apple Watch

One of the biggest benefits of investing in Apple's ecosystem of devices is the seamless interplay between the different categories, not just at the software level, but also in terms of hardware-level connectivity. The latter extends all the way from transferring files and troubleshooting to even charging other devices. In case you've ever wondered, yes, the Apple iPhone can charge your Apple Watch. Thankfully, there are no technical hoops involved here. All you need is an iPhone and a wired charging puck for the Apple Watch.

The only requirement you must keep in mind is that the phone must have a USB Type-C port. That means only the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 series can charge an Apple Watch. Simply place the Apple Watch securely over the magnetic charging puck that comes bundled with the smartwatch, then plug the other end of the wire into the iPhone's USB-C port. I also tried the miniature charging puck that comes with ESR's 3-in-1 charging stand, and it worked just fine.

Technically, any third-party Apple Watch charging accessory should work by simply plugging it into the iPhone's USB-C port, irrespective of whether it has a long wire or looks like a small plug. However, I would reiterate my advice of sticking with Apple's charger or MFi-certified accessories. Third-party wireless chargers often lead to heating woes, and it's not only a fire hazard, but can also decrease the longevity of the battery fitted inside the Apple Watch.