15 Power-Hungry DeWalt 20V Tools You'll Want A 15Ah Battery For

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DeWalt is one of the biggest, most highly regarded power tool brands for both amateur DIYers and trade professionals — and that's not a baseless statement made with a few customer anecdotes. This power tool brand is one of the most popular in the U.S., proven by results from Lifestory Researcher's Most Trusted Power Tool Brand list, which looks at how consumers feel about each brand's durability, performance, and reliability. DeWalt surpassed Craftsman as the most trusted brand in 2022, and has held the title for the last five years, winning out among 12 other top brands.

One important thing to know about DeWalt tools is that they can be expensive compared to their competitors, but that higher price is usually justified by the quality you get in exchange. The most commonly purchased tools use the company's 12 or 20-volt batteries, but the biggest battery DeWalt offers is the 15Ah 20/60-volt Max FlexVolt. This hefty battery is pricey — just one battery currently costs over $400 at Home Depot — and so are the tools that require this much power. We've gathered 15 of DeWalt's most power-hungry tools that can benefit from its largest available battery.