15 Power-Hungry DeWalt 20V Tools You'll Want A 15Ah Battery For
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DeWalt is one of the biggest, most highly regarded power tool brands for both amateur DIYers and trade professionals — and that's not a baseless statement made with a few customer anecdotes. This power tool brand is one of the most popular in the U.S., proven by results from Lifestory Researcher's Most Trusted Power Tool Brand list, which looks at how consumers feel about each brand's durability, performance, and reliability. DeWalt surpassed Craftsman as the most trusted brand in 2022, and has held the title for the last five years, winning out among 12 other top brands.
One important thing to know about DeWalt tools is that they can be expensive compared to their competitors, but that higher price is usually justified by the quality you get in exchange. The most commonly purchased tools use the company's 12 or 20-volt batteries, but the biggest battery DeWalt offers is the 15Ah 20/60-volt Max FlexVolt. This hefty battery is pricey — just one battery currently costs over $400 at Home Depot — and so are the tools that require this much power. We've gathered 15 of DeWalt's most power-hungry tools that can benefit from its largest available battery.
DeWalt 1/2-Inch Hammer Drill
The DCD1007B model from DeWalt is the most powerful hammer drill the company currently offers, equipped with a three-speed, all-metal transmission compatible with any 20-volt Max FlexVolt battery for maximum performance. On a full charge, this hammer drill can create up to 275 holes, but it won't overdo it in a single go, thanks to DeWalt's Anti-Rotation System. This built-in system can detect the tool's rotational motion and automatically shut it down if detected motion is excessive.
There are also a few quality-of-life features integrated in the tool's design. There's a three-position LED light in the drill's base, a ½-inch ratcheting metal chuck to strongly grip bits, and an opening at the base to hold a DeWalt Tool Connect Chip, sold separately, that lets you track and manage the tool with a mobile app. Plus, DeWalt gave the DCD1007B model the shortest length of all its hammer drills so far, which makes it easier to fit in small workspaces.
DeWalt Quick-Change Stud and Joist Drill
One of the most expensive DeWalt drills you can get is the DCD471B Stud and Joist Drill, but it's priced so highly because it offers a ton of power in exchange. Compatible with any 60-volt Max FlexVolt battery, this power tool can reach speeds up to 1,320 rotations per minute (RPM) and drill up to 4-5/8-inch self-feed bits and up to 6-1/4-inch hole saws into wood. If the tool's max speed is too much for the task at hand, there's an extra speed setting you can switch to that caps at 400 RPM, and swapping speeds mid-task is easy to do with the tool's quick-shift speed selector.
The tool features an Anti-Rotation E-Clutch system that detects the tool's motion, makes the red indicator LED light up when the system is activated, and can shut down the tool automatically if it's working too hard. It's also equipped with a 7/16-inch quick-change hex chuck to make bit changes easy and space to install a DeWalt Tool Connect tag (sold separately), which lets you find and manage the tool with a mobile app.
DeWalt 4.5- to 6-Inch Small Angle Grinder
Another tool that utilizes DeWalt's 60-volt Max FlexVolt battery is this DCG418B Small Angle Grinder, capable of delivering up to 30% more power than DeWalt's older DCG414 model. With a 13-amp brushless motor, this tool can carry out no-load speeds up to 9000 RPM — at least for applications with six-inch grinder wheels. This small tool packs a ton of power, but thanks to its built-in safety features, users can be less wary about using it.
DeWalt's DCG418B grinder has a brake designed to engage when the trigger is released, with stopping speeds of only 1.5 seconds for "standard grinding wheels." Then, the kickback brake kicks in when a pinch, stall, or bind-up event is sensed. And when one of these events is detected, an E-Clutch automatically shuts off the motor in less than a tenth of a second after activation.
DeWalt 1/2-Inch Concrete Mud Mixer Drill
The DCD130B Mixer Drill is cordless, powered by any of DeWalt's 60-volt Max FlexVolt battery variants, and yet it has more than twice the power of the company's corded mixer drill model, according to DeWalt. This is one of the most useful DeWalt tools to have when working with concrete, as it can reach speeds up to 600 RPM to quickly mix a fresh bucket of concrete. There aren't any fixed speed settings, but you can adjust the speed as needed with its continuous variable speed trigger.
On a single charge with DeWalt's 6Ah 20/60-volt Max FlexVolt battery, this powerful drill can handle mixing up to 19 premixed 4.5-gallon drywall buckets, up to 17 five-gallon buckets of tile mortar, and up to nine 4.5-gallon buckets of concrete. In addition to mixing, it can also function as a traditional drill. No matter what it's doing, it'll be protected by the built-in E-Clutch system, which senses the tool's motion and shuts down automatically if it detects a problem.
DeWalt 12-Inch Sliding Miter Saw
One heavy-duty tool at Home Depot that's worth its high price is the DeWalt DCS781B Sliding Miter Saw. This saw features a bevel-gear transmission for fast cuts, a Cutline blade positioning system for accurate cut line indications, and updated controls for easier, more comfortable control compared to the model before it. On a DCB609 battery (9Ah 20/60-volt Max FlexVolt), this 12-inch miter saw can process up to 675 cuts in 3.25-inch MDF base molding and 255 cuts in pressure-treated 4 x 4-inch lumber.
That's a good estimation of its runtime, but the DCS781B saw offers greater cutting capacity than that. It can cut 6.5-inch baseboards vertically, 6.5-inch crown molding nested, and lumber up to 12-3/16 inches wide. Then, to help keep your work area clean, it's equipped with a standard AirLock port and compatible with any DeWalt dust extractor and most standard wet/dry vacuums with the included adapter. With DeWalt's DWV015 specifically, this saw is advertised to catch up to 94% of dust.
DeWalt 7.25-Inch Wormdrive Style Circular Saw
Another DeWalt tool capable of taking advantage of its most powerful 60-volt Max FlexVolt battery line is the DCS577B Wormdrive Style Circular Saw, which comes with a wrench and a 7.25-inch blade to start you off. Its blade can cut through a wide range of materials, including plywood, flooring, oriented strand board (OSB), and more. With this circular saw, DeWalt prioritized line of sight while cutting by orienting the blade to the left of the motor and positioning the handle towards the back of the saw.
Diving deeper into its specs, it has a bevel capacity of 53 degrees, with stops at 45 degrees and 22.5 degrees, and can cut 2-7/16 inches deep at 90 degrees. It's also equipped with a rafter hook for easy storage, a high-grade magnesium shoe for durability, and an integrated dust blower that'll keep your workspace free of dust while actively cutting. Then, there's a built-in electronic brake safety feature that stops the blade as soon as the trigger is released.
DeWalt 8.25-Inch Table Saw Kit
The DCS7485B 8.25-inch Table Saw Kit is a relatively new DeWalt tool for DIY'ers, launched in early 2026, and although it is a bulky tool to have on hand, it's the type of power tool you don't realize how much you need until you have it. Using DeWalt's large 60-volt Max Flexvolt battery and its powerful brushless motor, this table saw offers 24 inches of rip capacity.
The tool's rack and pinion telescoping fence rails ensure any adjustments are speedy and accurate, and its modular guarding system allows you to adjust the guarding without messing with the tool. It's also equipped with a metal roll cage base that's sturdier than plastic alternatives, built-in storage for the guard, fence, wrenches, and miter gauge, and a power-loss reset feature that prevents the table saw from restarting after a power surge if it's still in the "on" position when power comes back.
DeWalt Dust Extractor Kit
DeWalt's DCV585B Dust Extractor Kit is an essential for any DIYer or service professional who does any extensive woodworking and typically ends up with a work area full of sawdust. You can use this power tool in wet or dry applications, and when it's paired with an "appropriate dust shroud," this extractor can easily help a jobsite achieve OSHA Table 1 compliance. Then, with T-stak compatibility, you can stack multiple extractors on top of one another or pair it with another T-stak-compatible storage solution from DeWalt.
It's compatible with any 20/60-volt Max FlexVolt battery and any DeWalt tool equipped with a standard AirLock port, and it comes with an eight-foot anti-static hose (with a built-in hose wrap for easy storage), a HEPA filter, and an automatic filter cleaning system. There's also a remote included for DeWalt's Wireless Tool Control feature, which lets you turn the tool on and off wirelessly.
DeWalt 26-Inch Hedge Trimmer
There's ongoing debate over which is easier to use between single vs. double-sided hedge trimmers, but the current consensus is that for residential users, double-sided trimmers tend to be a better choice simply because they get the job done faster. When this DeWalt DCHT870B Hedge Trimmer is paired with a 60-volt Max FlexVolt battery, its brushless motor is capable of delivering up to 3,400 strokes per minute (SPM) and cleaning up hedges in a flash.
This hedge trimmer model is fitted with a 26-inch blade that's laser-cut from hardened steel, and it has a 1.25-inch blade gap with dual shear edges. It also features a wraparound auxiliary handle, which makes it more comfortable to grip in different positions. Even though you won't need to adjust your position as much as you do when using a single-sided trimmer, it's convenient that this double-sided trimmer allows you to do so easily.
DeWalt 16-Inch String Trimmer
Among all the major grass trimmer brands available, DeWalt ranks somewhere in the middle. However, if you're looking for a string trimmer that prioritizes power, DeWalt's DCST970B String Trimmer model is hard to beat. Compatible with the company's 60-volt Max FlexVolt batteries and equipped with a brushless motor, this grass trimmer has a 15-inch cutting swath with 0.080-inch line (and also works with 0.095-inch DeWalt line).
It features an ergonomic and lightweight, 15-pound design with a soft grip handle, has a gear drive capable of tackling tough or overgrown areas, and offers hi/low speed control that lets you decide whether you want maximum power or maximum runtime. This particular listing for DeWalt's DCST970B String Trimmer includes a spool and an auxiliary handle, but like many of DeWalt's other power tools through Home Depot, it doesn't come with a battery or a charger. That said, you can definitely use any 20/60-volt Max Flexvolt batteries you have lying around from other tools.
DeWalt 16-Inch Chainsaw
If you're in the market for a chainsaw, chances are some of the most highly rated or frequently recommended models you'll come across are from DeWalt. Among 20 major chainsaw brands on the market, DeWalt ranked in the top five, and of those top five brands, DeWalt is one of the most affordable and easiest to access.
One of the most powerful chainsaws from DeWalt is the DCCS670B Chainsaw, which features a low-kickback, 16-inch Oregon bar and chain, as well as a chain brake for extra protection against kickback. It works with 60-volt Max FlexVolt batteries (sold separately). With the DCB609 FlexVolt battery specifically, this chainsaw is capable of making up to 70 cuts on a single charge on 6-by-6-inch pressure-treated pine.
This chainsaw can cut through large limbs, logs, and branches, and it has built-in features that make it easy for even beginners to use, such as auto-oiling for continuous chain lubrication, a quarter-turn oil cap for quick oil refills, tool-free chain tensioning, and a bar-tightening knob.
DeWalt 1.75-Inch Combination Rotary Hammer
For demolition and heavy-duty drilling, there's no better tool than a rotary hammer. A midweight, high-performance rotary hammer like DeWalt's DCH614B 1.75-inch Rotary Hammer will set you back a little under $700 for the tool alone, but if you have a lot of DIY projects ahead of you, it'll be money well invested. With a brushless motor, German-engineered internal mechanisms, and a 60-volt Max FlexVolt battery, this rotary hammer can deliver up to 10.5 Joules of impact energy.
DeWalt says its best applications include horizontal serial drilling for #5 to #8 rebar, dry coring up to four inches, bushing, and chipping in any upper to lower wall. To help boost user control, this rotary hammer has a seven-position, variable speed control, a shocks active vibration control system to help minimize the amount of vibration the user feels, an E-Clutch system to stop the tool in bind-up situations, and constant-speed electronics designed to help the tool keep at its set speed even under load. The tool can also be tracked with DeWalt's Tool Connect tag and app system and paired with a DCV585 dust extractor.
DeWalt 125 MPH Battery-Powered Blower
DeWalt might not be the first company that comes to mind when thinking about major leaf blower brands, but the company does have a pretty powerful blower in its lineup: the DCBL772B Battery-Powered Blower. Thanks to a high-efficiency brushless motor and compatibility with any 60V Max FlexVolt battery, this blower can pump out up to 600 cubic feet per minute (CFM) or air volume at up to 125 miles per hour (MPH). It's worth noting this listing at Home Depot only comes with the tool, so you'd need to buy a battery and charger separately.
The DCBL772B blower is designed with a variable speed trigger and speed lock to give users better control over how much power they want to come through. For example, blowing away cut grass and fallen leaves will require much less power than clearing heavier debris or drying a material. DeWalt notes that this high-power blower model ultimately delivers up to 50% more airflow using a DCB609 battery compared to an older DCBL720 blower model using a DCB205 battery.
DeWalt Cold Water Power Cleaner
Some of DeWalt's older power cleaners are often seen as DeWalt tools beginners should steer clear of because they're not very powerful and don't last long. However, the updated DCPW1000B Power Cleaner offers a lot more cleaning power and a longer runtime, thanks in large part to being compatible with the 60-volt Max FlexVolt battery line. DeWalt says this newer model produces up to 81% more pressure than its predecessor, the DCPW550 model. More specifically, it can deliver up to 1,000 max PSI and up to 1.0 gallons per minute (GPM) with the included 15-degree nozzle.
In addition to the 15-degree nozzle, this power tool comes with a Turbo nozzle, 25 and 40-degree nozzles, a suction hose, a foam cannon, and a shoulder strap. There's storage for the nozzles built into the tool's handle and variable speed control, with two total speeds to swap between. If there's no garden hose handy to attach the tool to, you can use the suction hose to draw water from any nearby freshwater source.
DeWalt Reciprocating Saw
Whether you're knocking down walls, cutting through pipes, or trimming overgrown tree branches, a reciprocating saw can get the job done. The DCS389B Reciprocating Saw is perhaps DeWalt's most powerful reciprocating saw to date, offering up to 19% more power over its predecessor, the DCS388 saw model. Both models are compatible with the 60-volt Max Flexvolt battery system, but the updated DCS389B saw delivers a more impressive 1 ⅛-inch stroke length and a max no-load speed of 3,000 strokes per minute (SPM).
For tough demolition projects, every bit of that maximum speed might be necessary, but for simpler projects, users can decrease the intensity with a variable-speed trigger. The DCS389B reciprocating saw also features a built-in LED work light, a rubber overmold grip that's comfortable to hold, a pivoting shoe for greater leverage, and a keyless lever-action blade clamp that makes it easy to swap out the blade when needed.
Methodology
Right now, the 15Ah 20/60-volt Max FlexVolt battery is the biggest battery DeWalt offers. For a tool to be mentioned in this list, it only needed to fit one requirement: be compatible with the 60-volt Max FlexVolt battery line.
A lot of DeWalt tools are exclusive at Home Depot, so that's where we began our search. On Home Depot's online store, we filtered our search to show only DeWalt power tools that use the company's 60-volt Max FlexVolt battery system. From these results, we picked the 15 highest-rated options currently available.