5 Heavy-Duty Tools From Home Depot You'll Actually Use
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Some of your favorite tools in your collection may not necessarily be the most powerful. Whether it's reliability, convenient features, or even sentimentality, there are several other reasons that a particular tool may be your go-to hardware. However, there can be situations where your favorite tool isn't the right one for the job. That's especially the case if it isn't designed for heavy-duty work, like an electric screwdriver or a hacksaw with a perfect grip.
Sometimes, the best tool for the job is one that either takes a beating or gives one — and, ideally, both. Heavy-duty tools may cost a bit more than their standard counterparts, but that cost can be well worth it if they can accomplish tasks others can't. Obviously, many heavy-duty tools can be found on construction sites or used in industrial settings, but there are plenty that will fit right in with a more everyday toolkit.
There are heavy-duty Harbor Freight tools that you'll actually use, for example. And if you spend more of your time in Home Depot, the hardware retailer also has you covered. Whether you're a DIYer or a professional who buys their own tools, Home Depot offers heavy-duty tools to help you be equipped for whatever task you're working on. From cutting power and impact strength to sheer force, a tool that can go the extra mile might make all the difference, and you'll be glad you have one on hand when you need it. Here are five heavy-duty tools from Home Depot that you'll actually use.
1. DeWalt 60V Max 7 ¼-inch Sidewinder-Style Circular Saw
The best DeWalt tools for woodworking range from simple hand tools like rafter squares and wood chisels to beefy table saws, allowing for both delicate and heavy-duty cutting. One of the latter is the brand's 60V Max 7 ¼-inch Sidewinder-Style Circular Saw, a cordless tool that's part of DeWalt's powerful 60-volt battery system, which also includes rotary and demolition hammers perfectly suited for construction sites. However, you're more likely to use the circular saw than a jackhammer if you're a DIYer or professional carpenter.
The tool can be powered by DeWalt Flexvolt batteries, which also work with the brand's more common 20V tools. DeWalt says it delivers up to 47% more power than the previous-generation saw and produces 2,456 mwo and a no-load speed of 5,800 rpm, offering performance once limited to only corded tools. It's capable of a 2 9/16-inch maximum cut depth at 90 degrees and features bevel stops at 22.5 and 45 degrees, with its maximum bevel capacity at 57 degrees.
One particularly useful feature is the tool's electric brake, which stops the blade once the trigger is released. The sidewinder-style saw is also equipped with built-in LED lighting for better visibility, enabling more accurate cuts. It also has a convenient rafter hook that's integrated into the body of the tool. Its heavy-duty cutting power comes in a cordless tool that weighs nearly 16 pounds (battery plus charger kit) and measures about 15 ½ x 12 inches.
Home Depot sells the DeWalt 60V Max 7 ¼-inch Sidewinder-Style Circular Saw Kit with Flexvolt 9 Ah battery (model DCS578X1) for $399.
2. Echo 56V X Series Cordless 195 mph/795-cfm Backpack Blower
Blowers are one type of tool in which heavy-duty models greatly enhance utility. With a more powerful blower, users can accomplish their tasks more comprehensively and more quickly. Heavier debris that smaller blowers may struggle with, like clumps of wet leaves, poses much less of a problem for a tool designed to generate more airflow and airspeed. That's why a heavy-duty blower, like the Echo 56V X Series Cordless 195 mph/795 cfm Backpack Blower, is just as well-suited for homeowners as it is for professional landscapers.
Echo is an American/Japanese tool brand with a strong reputation for its outdoor tools and consistently ranks among Home Depot's top-rated and best-selling lists. The company's MaxOut technology allows the blower to generate up to 195 mph air speed and 795 cfm volume. The cordless tool utilizes Echo's proprietary battery system and has a triple-port design. By holding three batteries simultaneously, users can take advantage of an extended runtime while running the blower at full power. The batteries are housed in a protective frame, and the backpack design makes it more comfortable and practical to wield the tool despite its heavy-duty motor and extra battery supply. Its shoulder pads feature thicker cushioning, and it also includes a chest strap.
The blower tubes lock into place for a more secure connection as they channel hurricane speeds. The tool is controlled by a single rubberized tube-throttle grip that features an LED screen displaying battery and charging status. It includes a variable-speed trigger and features cruise control and a locking turbo mode.
Home Depot sells the Echo 56V X Series Cordless 195 mph/795 cfm Backpack Blower (model 5900TBT) without batteries for $449.
3. Ridgid 24-inch Straight Pipe Wrench for Heavy-Duty Plumbing
Home Depot sells several useful Ridgid yard tools for an outdoor power tool collection, but you can also find plumbing gear from the brand well-suited for both professionals and homeowners who like to handle their own repairs. One such product is the Ridgid 24-inch Straight Pipe Wrench for Heavy-Duty Plumbing, which is specifically designed for dealing with larger threaded pipes and joints that require extreme torque.
Industrial and commercial plumbers will likely need such a tool for larger fittings and couplings, but even those with smaller homes can take advantage of the tool's ability to provide the extra leverage needed for rusted or particularly stubborn joints that smaller wrenches won't be able to loosen. In addition to its 24-inch model, Ridgid offers nine other sizes ranging from 6 to 60 inches, each designed for various pipe diameters.
The adjustable 24-inch model works with pipes up to three inches in diameter and is built with full-floating forged alloy steel hook jaws that ensure heavy-duty gripping power. The wrench is equipped with a ductile-iron housing and can be used for several plumbing applications. It features a self-cleaning thread, and its hook jaws, heel jaws, and spring assemblies can be replaced without much difficulty, helping extend the tool's lifetime.
Home Depot sells the Ridgid 24-inch Straight Pipe Wrench for Heavy-Duty Plumbing (Max 3-inch Diameter) for around $75.
4. Milwaukee 8-amp 1-inch SDS D-Handle Rotary Hammer
There are many corded tools you can buy from Milwaukee that aren't outdated and past their prime, including the brand's 8-amp 1-inch SDS D-Handle Rotary Hammer. Requiring access to an electric outlet or a generator can be a big drawback to using corded tools, but that's offset by the fact that corded tools are often cheaper and can run indefinitely, compared to cordless options that require expensive batteries.
While the technology is catching up, many battery-powered tools often have smaller, less powerful motors than corded counterparts. The 8-amp motor of Milwaukee's corded 1-inch SDS D-Handle Rotary Hammer offers enough power for many heavy-duty tasks, both around the home and on the jobsite. It can deliver up to 1,620 rpm and 5,860 bpm — more than the brand's cordless M18 Fuel 1 ¼-inch SDS-Plus D-Handle Rotary Hammer, a tool that costs nearly $300 more without even factoring in the necessary and pricey battery.
The Milwaukee 8-amp 1-inch SDS D-Handle Rotary Hammer is also capable of up to 2.1 ft-lbs of impact energy and features a variable-position chisel stop that allows material to be adjusted at any orientation. It can be used in three different modes — hammer only, rotation only, and, of course, rotary hammer mode. It utilizes a mechanical clutch to protect the tool when a bit binds and features a rotating brush plate that provides equal power in both forward and reverse settings. This helps extend brush life and makes it easier to remove jammed bits.
Home Depot sells the Milwaukee 8-amp 1-inch SDS D-Handle Rotary Hammer (model 5262-21) for $219.
5. Ryobi One+ 18V Bolt Cutter
Bolt cutters can be an important part of anyone's toolkit, whether they're used to cut higher-gauge wire mesh and rebar, trim fencing, snap off rusted or stripped bolts, or tackle other household tasks. Plus, if you ever lose your keys, you can use a pair to cut through a padlock. Depending on what you're using them for, bolt cutters can require a decent amount of physical force, which is why the electrical bolt cutter from Ryobi can be indispensable.
The Ryobi One+ 18V Bolt Cutter not only takes the labor out of cutting, but also enables heavy-duty use that wouldn't be possible or easy to accomplish by hand. It weighs around five pounds and has an in-line design that makes it easier to use in tighter spaces and provides a clear line of sight before cutting. It's controlled by a simple grip with two separate buttons — one for forward and one for reverse.
Specifically, Ryobi's power tool is designed to replace 14-inch manual bolt cutters. Its hot-forged steel jaws are strong enough to handle chains, bolts, locks, fencing, and wire shelving up to ⅜-inch diameter. When powered by one of Ryobi's high-capacity batteries, the tool can achieve up to 200 cuts per charge. If you're considering purchasing this tool, one of the things to know about Ryobi's One+ 18V Bolt Cutter is that, despite being a heavy-duty power tool, it's relatively inexpensive.
Home Depot sells the Ryobi One+ 18V Bolt Cutters (model P592) for $119, though they are currently down to $99.