10 New DeWalt Tools Every DIYer Will Want This Spring
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The springtime brings a sense of action with it. The warmer weather inspires DIYers to get out and start improving things around the house, and with this desire comes a natural demand for new equipment. Maybe your drill is on its last legs after a demanding few years, or you need something brand new you've never used before to cross something off your to-do list. The angle grinder is one that comes to mind here. Even though it's a daunting piece of equipment that can be dangerous to operate, there's no denying its versatility!
Renovators seeking quality tools to help make their home and its surrounding living spaces more comfortable and inviting need great gear, and among some of the best names in the business stands DeWalt. This is a professional grade toolmaker, and many in the trades reach for DeWalt equipment in their workplace because of the brand's immense track record and the value its catalog brings to the table. DIYers also frequently prioritize DeWalt tools and equipment, and some of the brand's newest releases are sure to get the excitement ahead of spring renovations really flowing. These ten tools and accessory components are all new to the Home Depot catalog, specifically, but this isn't the only place you'll find these valuable new items worth considering for your aspirational projects.
20V Max Charger and USB-C Adapter Kit
A particularly interesting new product in DeWalt's lineup is its 20V Max Charger and USB-C Adapter Kit, a bundle pack featuring a 6.0Ah battery for DeWalt's 20V tool range found at Home Depot for $338. This isn't particularly cheap, but what the charging tool lacks in cost efficiency it makes up for in portability and functionality. First and foremost, the unit is a DeWalt battery charger, allowing you to juice up your power packs via the included USB-C connection and associated wall wart. This is a major departure from the typical battery charging gear. It might be particularly useful for those looking to build a mobile toolkit for campers, road trippers, or RV owners.
Additional, the device's USB-C connection is capable of a 100W bidirectional output. This means it can turn your DeWalt batteries into a power source for phones, certain laptops, tablets, and much more. Anything that can charge via USB-C cable immediately gains a unique level of power support from your DeWalt batteries with this tool in your arsenal.
Atomic 20V Max Two-Tool Combo Kit
The combi-drill is a standout among tools that virtually all renovators should have in their collection. However, even it will need replacing at some point in the future. Plenty of DIYers also experience an evolution in their needs across the years they own a tool. Personally, the first drill I bought for myself was a store brand kit that didn't produce much power. It came with two batteries (one defective right out of the box) and yet served my purposes pretty well for a miniscule price. That drill provided plenty of irritation later on, but I held on to it for years while building out other aspects of my tool kit, before ultimately replacing it with a DeWalt XR model. That tool will eventually kick the bucket, too.
If you're in the market for a new drill, a particularly useful option is the Atomic 20V Max Two-Tool Combo Kit. It's available at Home Depot with both a drill and impact driver included, as well as a charger and two batteries, and it's rounded out with contractors bag and 44-piece drill bit set. It's a highly rated bundle from Home Depot buyers who have previously invested in the kit. Moreover, these tools come from DeWalt's Atomic range. They're smaller than the average tool in each category while still delivering high powered output. The impact driver delivers up to 1,825 in-lb of torque, and while a torque rating isn't available for the drill, it delivers 552 Unit Watt Out (UWO), which is significantly higher than many other drills in DeWalt's stable.
20V Max 4½-Inch Angle Grinder Kit
The angle grinder is a classic piece of powered equipment that many DIYers consider for a long time before ultimately buying. The tool solves so many problems that it's hard to put a pin in exactly what the tool is for, but its primary function typically centers on metal-cutting applications. Many DIYers may not have this demand in their repertoire until a non-standard repair task comes across their to-do list. From personal experience, that was the need to cut a destroyed screw out of an external light fixture to change the bulb a number of years ago. It's worth noting that plenty of other tools can perform this and other functions that the angle grinder delivers, but that rapidly spinning disk gets the job done fast than most.
Buyers in the market for an angle grinder might consider a new bundle option from DeWalt that's available at Home Depot for $259. In the 20V Max 4½-Inch Angle Grinder Kit You'll get a 20V cordless angle grinder that offers compatibility with a standard 4½-inch disc, as well as a charger and a FlexVolt battery that operates both 20V and 60V DeWalt tools. The grinder utilizes a slide switch with a lock-on function to provide continuous operation over lengthy cutting or metal shaping tasks. It also features a quick-change wheel guard and an adjustable side handle.
20V Max XR Fixed Base Compact Router Kit
The 20V Max XR Fixed Base Compact Router Kit is a tool renovators will want to invest in when their woodworking skills begin to improve into the realm of intermediate or even advanced practitioner. Basic renovators may not have much use for this tool and like some other high impact power tools, it's among a selection of gear that can be dangerous to operate if you aren't ready for it. The router allows you to cut channels into workpieces or chamfer edges to create custom, sloping shapes along faces or edges of something you're building. At its most basic, a router can take the sharp edge off a board that will stick out into open spaces in your living area. This tool is hugely versatile and with a set of router bits you can handle an elevated scope of complex processes and customization work in all the jobs you handle a DIYer.
This kit is available from Home Depot for $239, and comes with a 9.0Ah FlexVolt battery compatible with both 20V and 60V DeWalt tools, as well as a charger to round out the package deal. The router itself features variable speed control and an electronic brake to help return your attached bit to its resting position quickly after you cut the power. The tool features a fixed-base body design to provide an ergonomic grip and a straightforward approach to cutting edges. It also utilizes a soft-start motor that won't try to jump out of your hands when you power it up and produces a maximum speed of 25,500 RPM, with seven speed settings.
20V Max Reciprocating Saw Kit
The reciprocating saw is a tool perfectly at home in a springtime renovator's kit. This is a season of rebirth and revival, and this demolition tool is equal parts nuanced precision and destructive violence. The 20V Max Reciprocating Saw Kit is headlined by a tool that produces 3,200 strokes per minute with a 1⅛-inch stroke length to deliver fast cuts with consistent blade contact. The tool features a two-finger variable speed trigger with a pivoting shoe to stabilize the saw against whatever workpiece you're cutting. This tool can be used to hog out large sections of waste material while building something new and is equally valuable as an all-purpose destruction element that can shear through just about any kind of lingering material you encounter. Unlike a circular saw, the reciprocating saw has no trouble mashing its way through embedded nails, piping, and other material Within deck boards or walls.
As is the case with many other bundle kits available at Home Depot, this tool comes with a 9.0Ah battery featuring DeWalt's FlexVolt technology as well as a charger. It's available for $249 and already has over 500 reviews from Home Depot buyers. The tool is lightweight and features a surprisingly squat body given that it's not part of DeWalt's Atomic range. It measures just over 16¼ inches in length and weighs 5.73 pounds.
20V XR 3-Inch Cut-Off Tool
The 20V XR 3-Inch Cut-Off Tool takes the cutting capability of an angle grinder and repackages it into a format closer to a circular saw. A cut off tool can handle numerous material types, including metal, tile, or even concrete and stone. The tool generates 550 MWO, producing a no-load speed of 20,000 RPM. It cuts with 3-inch discs and weighs just 2.6 pounds.
The tool is available as a bundle pack from Home Depot with an included 6.0Ah battery. Here, the kit is listed for $398. Even at a relatively high price, nearly 500 buyers have already reviewed the tool, and give it high praise overall. The cut-off solution features an adjustable shoe with a tool-free depth stop that can handle up to ⅞-inch cuts. The guard is also adjustable to change spark direction and provide better visibility and safety throughout your cuts. If you're working with metal in really any capacity or handling something like a paver patio installation, a tool that offers fast and precise cutting is essential. The DeWalt cut-off tool may just be that unit for many renovators.
20V Max XR 15 Gauge Angled Finish Nailer
Nailers provide a major upgrade to many renovators' workflows. Instead of having to drive every screw in with a drill, a nailer allows you to quickly drive hundreds of fasteners into construction with very little physical effort and a fraction of the time required by other tools. Nailers come in many forms, though. Brad nailers and pin nailers are among some of the more options for general purpose or delicate fastening power. But the 20V Max XR 15 Gauge Angled Finish Nailer offers a bit more punch for handling the construction of stud walls, heavy siding and decorative touches like crown molding, and much more.
The nailer comes with a 6.0Ah battery at Home Depot for $598. It features an upgraded micro-nose tip to produce more accurate nail placement and utilizes technological components like a tool-free stall release and similar depth adjustment capability to offer solid efficiency throughout your use of the nail gun. It can drive nails ranging from 1¼ inches to 2½ inches and the tool offers enough power to drive fasteners into hardwood components while weighing only 6.65 pounds.
15 Amp 12-Inch Double Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw
You need a miter saw if you are a renovator, there's just no way around it. Many DIYers invest in a corded miter saw, because battery-powered alternatives tend to cost more and provide mobility that isn't usually necessary for work around the house. In that scenario, the 15 Amp 12-Inch Double Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw could be a major upgrade over a beginner or even intermediate level miter saw that you may have been reliant on in the past.
This tool features ample power with a 15 amp output, and the 12-inch blade is more than capable of handling even larger cutting requirements: 2x14 dimensional lumber at 90 degrees and 2x10s at 45 degrees. It's a big step up over a 10-inch alternative, even though the difference might not seem large on paper. The saw is available from Home Depot for $732, and even with its high price more than 300 buyers have already provided glowing feedback on the tool.
The miter saw comes with a carbide tipped blade featuring a thin kerf to produce smooth and accurate cuts. It miters 60 degrees to the right and 50 degrees to the left, and has beveling capability up to 49 degrees in either direction to produce plenty of angular coverage.
FlexVolt 60V Max 8¼-Inch Table Saw Kit
Another key cutting station-type tool that renovators can't live without is the table saw. This versatile option adds rip cutting capability into the picture, in addition to basic cross cutting that might otherwise be left to your miter saw. Because of its versatility even renovators who won't take their equipment far from available power outlets might consider a cordless option for their table saw. The FlexVolt 60V Max 8¼-Inch Table Saw Kit is solid choice in this regard, and it's available as a kit with two FlexVolt 6.0Ah batteries at Home Depot for $629.
The tool features a rip cutting capacity of 24 inches, meaning it can slice full size plywood or OSB sheets in half without relying on additional supports to keep the board steady on either side. The tool is built with a sturdy frame that makes it ideal for use in jobsite environments, but that robustness is also well at home in the DIY arena. The tool features a maximum cut depth at 90 degrees of 2.5 inches and a maximum depth of 1.75 inches at 45 degrees. This means it can handle basic cross cutting requirements but will still need to be augmented for deeper cuts, of course. The tool produces a no-load blade speed of 5,800 RPM and offers a rack and pinion fence that makes for easy adjustments and a secure hold.
Multi-Volt 4-Port Lithium-Ion Battery Charger
This device hasn't been reviewed by very many Home Depot buyers, but it is exactly the kind of charging equipment I would buy personally to support a growing collection of DeWalt tools. Chances are, if the DeWalt segment of my power tool collection continues to expand I will eventually invest in exactly this support solution.
The Multi-Volt 4-Port Lithium-Ion Battery Charger features compatibility with 12V, 20V, and 60V DeWalt batteries. This means that a single charger has the ability to cover power needs across virtually all of the DeWalt power tools you might operate from the smallest, most compact additions to your tool to the heftiest outdoor power equipment you rely on for intense and demanding jobs. The charger features four ports and has the ability to juice up batteries in all four simultaneously. It offers support for wall mounting and features a 7-foot power cord for good reach from your outlet. The charger is available from Home Depot for $199, which isn't cheap, but it looks to provide a singular solution to a vast array of charging needs to support your DeWalt tools, and that is frequently worth the expense.
Methodology
With the exception of the multi-volt charger, all of these tools have been reviewed by at least 100 Home Depot buyers. The lowest average score among the group is 4.4 stars out of 5, and all of them provide important coverage for jobs that renovators often tackle as the spring arrives and homeowners look to spruce up their living spaces. The charger isn't a tool I have experience with specifically, but in my own DIY work I prioritized multi-port and -volt chargers for my power tools. This helps limit the potential for downtime while waiting for a battery to recharge while also avoiding the need to dig out a different charger to support a specific battery. This tool follows in that vein perfectly and it's a piece of equipment I would buy personally when (or if) my DeWalt collection continues to grow.