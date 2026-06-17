7 Of The Coolest Gadgets I Saw At A Tech Con In Taiwan

Computex is the largest tech expo in Asia, and it held annually during the first week of June. I got the chance to go to Taipei this year and cover the show, which features several mainstream tech brands and many more smaller and upcoming companies.

Taiwan is home to many tech firms, including popular ones like Asus and Acer. It's also the home of TSMC, which makes 90% of the world's most advanced chips — including the ones that you find inside many Apple devices and Snapdragon-powered Android phones. TSMC also manufactures chips for Nvidia, which makes the GPUs that you can find in many data centers and is arguably the foundation of the current AI boom. This is why Computex is such an important expo, and many companies take advantage of this gathering to launch their upcoming tech and show off their latest products.

Jowi Morales/SlashGear

So, we spent several days in Taiwan and trolled the massive show floors for the most interesting gadgets that we could find. We picked seven out of the hundreds (maybe even thousands) of items that we saw to give you a slightly closer look. Take a look and keep in mind: most of these picks will either be available to consumers soon or, (depending on when you read this article,) might be available in a store near you already.