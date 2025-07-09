Here's What An Unopened Nintendo Entertainment System Deluxe Set Is Worth Today

Throughout Nintendo's long and fascinating history, the company has invented and innovated a remarkable range of handhelds, home consoles, and, in the early days, hanafuda playing cards. One of their many creations was the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES), or the Famicom in Japan, which had a staggered release in the United States across 1985 and 1986. A Deluxe Set, bundled with a collection of accessories and two games, was one of many editions to hit the market. Flash-forward to the current day, sealed Deluxe Sets have a heavy price tag attached.

Back in 2023, a complete, unopened Nintendo Entertainment System Deluxe Set sold on Heritage Auctions for $120,000, including the Buyer's Premium (BP). As well as being sealed in the original packaging, the set was in Near Mint+ condition, meaning it was practically perfect. Alongside the NES console itself, the deluxe set included two controllers, a Zapper light gun, and the now-iconic Robotic Operating Buddy (ROB), alongside copies of the games "Duck Hunt" and "Gyromite". At the time, it was the first Deluxe Set sold by the auctioneer, with another similar but lower condition, previously opened lot auctioned the following year.

The second complete Deluxe Set sold in 2024 for $15,000 including BP. It sold for a relatively smaller figure compared to the previous auction because the item had been opened, and its packaging had suffered some wear and tear on the corners. Despite being opened, the lot contained everything from gaming peripherals like the ROB to the original protective Styrofoam inserts from 1986. It has VGA Qualified Status, meaning it's totally unused, and is one of the two highest-graded NES Deluxe Sets with such a qualification, per the listing on Heritage Auctions.