Here's What An Unopened Nintendo Entertainment System Deluxe Set Is Worth Today
Throughout Nintendo's long and fascinating history, the company has invented and innovated a remarkable range of handhelds, home consoles, and, in the early days, hanafuda playing cards. One of their many creations was the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES), or the Famicom in Japan, which had a staggered release in the United States across 1985 and 1986. A Deluxe Set, bundled with a collection of accessories and two games, was one of many editions to hit the market. Flash-forward to the current day, sealed Deluxe Sets have a heavy price tag attached.
Back in 2023, a complete, unopened Nintendo Entertainment System Deluxe Set sold on Heritage Auctions for $120,000, including the Buyer's Premium (BP). As well as being sealed in the original packaging, the set was in Near Mint+ condition, meaning it was practically perfect. Alongside the NES console itself, the deluxe set included two controllers, a Zapper light gun, and the now-iconic Robotic Operating Buddy (ROB), alongside copies of the games "Duck Hunt" and "Gyromite". At the time, it was the first Deluxe Set sold by the auctioneer, with another similar but lower condition, previously opened lot auctioned the following year.
The second complete Deluxe Set sold in 2024 for $15,000 including BP. It sold for a relatively smaller figure compared to the previous auction because the item had been opened, and its packaging had suffered some wear and tear on the corners. Despite being opened, the lot contained everything from gaming peripherals like the ROB to the original protective Styrofoam inserts from 1986. It has VGA Qualified Status, meaning it's totally unused, and is one of the two highest-graded NES Deluxe Sets with such a qualification, per the listing on Heritage Auctions.
Unopened NES Deluxe Sets are very rare - and valuable
The NES itself isn't an especially rare or valuable retro games console, thanks to its large production numbers and long lifespan. The console was discontinued in the United States after ten years, but the Famicom continued to be produced in Japan until 2003. As a result, a lot of units were made, and it's generally pretty easy to pick up. The Deluxe Set is a slightly different story, though, as they were only sold for a couple of years and so are harder to come by. Sealed editions are even more scarce.
As with many collectors' items and retro consoles, the value of a NES Deluxe Set varies massively based on its condition, completeness, and packaging, with sealed sets being much more valuable. It's immensely rare to come across a set in this condition, with other similar listings generally having been unboxed or even used. Several other NES Deluxe Sets have been listed for sale, but even the most expensive editions don't come close to the whopping $120,000 figure the sealed edition went for in 2023.
Even in good condition, opened NES Deluxe Sets sell for smaller sums than their sealed counterparts. In 2020, another set sold on Heritage Auctions, this time for $2,400 including BP. This bundle was among the first 400 of its kind sold in the United States, with a serial number of 353. ROB was equipped with its battery pack, sunglasses, and claws, while the gyros were wrapped in their original paper. However, the lot faced two problems: firstly, it had been opened. Secondly, it was missing "Duck Hunt", which was one of the two bundled games. This knocked its value down significantly, even if it still attracted a high price.