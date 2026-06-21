5 Everyday Tech That Can Track Your Activity

In recent years, we've seen a scary news headline that says that Wi-Fi routers can be used like sonars to "see" inside buildings. Sadly, it's no exaggeration. A Wi-Fi router can be utilized to map its surroundings. The technology is so sensitive it could theoretically track someone's gait when walking, and possibly their breathing, even in another room.

What's worse, a bad actor wouldn't even have to compromise the network or buy a $10,000 frequency analyzer tool to do it; They'd only need a cheap smartphone kept in the network's vicinity. Victims wouldn't know when they were being tracked, either, and the more devices victims have, the more accurate the tracking gets. We already have concerns about mass surveillance with cameras, but now imagine the thousands upon thousands of Wi-Fi networks in every city and state retrofitted into a tracking apparatus that has x-ray vision — and imagine what dark forces out there would love to get their hands on said apparatus.

Now for a dose of reality. We've seen that this works, in theory, but so far we haven't found documented cases where this has been abused. There are certainly concerning trends in that direction, like court cases arguing that that authorities should be able to track you with WiFi-based location, and consumer devices made by shady companies that boast Wi-Fi motion detection. On the flip side, a lot of the research around Wi-Fi sensing has been focused on potentially good use cases. We'd probably all be okay if grandma's Wi-Fi network was leveraged to alert us in the event she takes a fall. For the possible unsavory uses of the tech, it may be possible to mitigate them by polluting the real data with false data.