Every Major Tablet Getting The Android 17 Update

Android 17, the feature-loaded newest version of Android as of 2026, is currently undergoing beta testing. Once the stable version of Android 17 is ready, device manufacturers across the globe are expected to roll out updates to eligible devices in their portfolio. As always, Google's Pixel smartphones are among the first devices to be officially updated to Android 17. Several Samsung smartphones are also in the Android 17 update queue.

In addition to smartphones, several Android tablet users will also receive the official upgrade to Android 17 in the coming weeks and months. While the Android tablet space may not be as 'happening' or action-packed as the smartphone world, there are several manufacturers who are heavily invested in Android-based tablets and have committed to regularly issuing software updates to their products.

If you own an Android tablet from any of the major companies in question and are wondering whether your device is eligible for an update to Android 17, you've come to the right place. We have compiled a list of tablets from all major tablet makers that will be updated to the latest version of Android in the coming months.