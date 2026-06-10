Every Major Tablet Getting The Android 17 Update
Android 17, the feature-loaded newest version of Android as of 2026, is currently undergoing beta testing. Once the stable version of Android 17 is ready, device manufacturers across the globe are expected to roll out updates to eligible devices in their portfolio. As always, Google's Pixel smartphones are among the first devices to be officially updated to Android 17. Several Samsung smartphones are also in the Android 17 update queue.
In addition to smartphones, several Android tablet users will also receive the official upgrade to Android 17 in the coming weeks and months. While the Android tablet space may not be as 'happening' or action-packed as the smartphone world, there are several manufacturers who are heavily invested in Android-based tablets and have committed to regularly issuing software updates to their products.
If you own an Android tablet from any of the major companies in question and are wondering whether your device is eligible for an update to Android 17, you've come to the right place. We have compiled a list of tablets from all major tablet makers that will be updated to the latest version of Android in the coming months.
Samsung tablets eligible for Android 17 update
Samsung possibly offers the widest range of tablets among Android device manufacturers, which partially explains the long list of devices that will receive the official update to Android 17. The oldest devices eligible for the update are the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 lineup released in 2023. These devices came with Android 13 preloaded and have since then graduated to all subsequent Android versions up to Android 16: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9+, Tab S9 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+.
Samsung tablets released the next year (2024) include the Galaxy Tab S10+ and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. Samsung went on to release three other S10 Series models in 2025: the Galaxy Tab S10 FE (April 2025), Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ (April 2025), and the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite (August 2025). Note that Samsung did not release a standard "Galaxy Tab S10" model in 2024.
The newest Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series models released in late 2025 currently include the standard Samsung Galaxy Tab S11, and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. Both launched with Android 16, and will be updated to Android 17 in the upcoming update cycle. The company's mid range Samsung Galaxy Tab A-Series models (Galaxy Tab A9 series and Galaxy Tab A11 series) will also be updated to Android 17. Samsung's ruggedized enterprise tablets will receive Android 17, update as well, which includes models like the Galaxy Tab Active5 and Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro.
Android 17 eligible tablets from Lenovo, Motorola, OnePlus, and Google
Lenovo (which also owns Motorola) is another manufacturer that boasts an extensive lineup of Android tablets. Lenovo tablets slated to receive the Android 17 update include the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus, Lenovo Tab K11 Gen 2, Moto Pad 60 Neo (Wi-Fi and 5G models), Lenovo Tab K12, Lenovo Legion Tab, and the Lenovo ThinkTab X11 Gen 1.
Moving on to OnePlus, the company has confirmed that four of its tablets are slated to receive the Android 17 update. These include the OnePlus Pad 3, OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Pad Lite, and the OnePlus Pad Go 2. As for Google, which released a single Android tablet — the Pixel Tablet — in 2023, is also slated to receive the official Android 17 update.
Outside of the U.S. market, several tablets from Xiaomi, Honor, Oppo, and Realme are also expected to receive the Android 17 update. However, since these brands have limited official tablet availability in the United States, we have focused primarily on devices from Samsung, Lenovo, Motorola, OnePlus, and Google that are readily available to American consumers.