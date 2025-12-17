OnePlus Pad 2 Go Review: Better Specs, Same Big Question

In the consumer space, tablets are largely used as content consumption devices or productivity machines. The latter typically requires a mouse and a keyboard, so unless you're like me who has an obsession with finding the perfect portable keyboard (and has a shelf full of examples) then you probably lean more toward the former. Some creativity is possible but it becomes harder when you need to rely on a virtual keyboard and/or finger taps.

It's for this reason that tablets usually skew all the way toward one end or the other of the consumption/productivity spectrum, with little in between. Finding something in that deserted middle area can be a challenge. Tablets priced in the area between $200 and $800 or more have a tendency to be too good at content, but not good enough for work.

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 (which will cost you around $400) is one such device — mostly. It falls in that open territory and it makes you wonder where it'll excel and where it'll fall behind the bigger, better alternatives. I've been testing a OnePlus Pad Go 2 review sample provided by OnePlus for around two weeks and these are my thoughts.