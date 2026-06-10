11 Small Cars That Are Ridiculously Overpowered

Traditionally, smaller cars have been considered efficient commuter vehicles that get you from point A to point B without much fuss. However, there are exceptions to this trope, especially in the "hot hatch" segment, even though it is a dying breed.

There are some tiny vehicles with power outputs rivalling genuine performance vehicles. For example, there are two Toyotas and one Volkswagen on this list, and all three of them can outpace a Mercedes C-class from 0 to 60 mph, despite being normal-looking hatchbacks, save for a few visual cues.

Many of the cars on this list follow that same format: take a regular, consumer-grade, everyday vehicle that people already like, and stuff a tuned, powerful engine inside it with some upgraded aero components. The result is something that can embarrass cars that are three times the price and delivers a driving experience so visceral that owners put up with the compromises and impracticality without a fuss. On this list, there is a range, going from a 160 hp Italian minicar to a German hatchback that makes almost as much power as a first-gen Audi R8. So, with all that said, here are 11 cars on the smaller side that pack a big punch.