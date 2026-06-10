11 Small Cars That Are Ridiculously Overpowered
Traditionally, smaller cars have been considered efficient commuter vehicles that get you from point A to point B without much fuss. However, there are exceptions to this trope, especially in the "hot hatch" segment, even though it is a dying breed.
There are some tiny vehicles with power outputs rivalling genuine performance vehicles. For example, there are two Toyotas and one Volkswagen on this list, and all three of them can outpace a Mercedes C-class from 0 to 60 mph, despite being normal-looking hatchbacks, save for a few visual cues.
Many of the cars on this list follow that same format: take a regular, consumer-grade, everyday vehicle that people already like, and stuff a tuned, powerful engine inside it with some upgraded aero components. The result is something that can embarrass cars that are three times the price and delivers a driving experience so visceral that owners put up with the compromises and impracticality without a fuss. On this list, there is a range, going from a 160 hp Italian minicar to a German hatchback that makes almost as much power as a first-gen Audi R8. So, with all that said, here are 11 cars on the smaller side that pack a big punch.
Fiat 595 Abarth (non e version) – 165 hp
Fiat is known for making vehicles on the smaller side. The 595 is very similar in looks to the legendary Fiat 500 Abarth from the 2010s that we reviewed, but the newer 595 comes equipped with a 1.4-liter, four-cylinder unit that can make up to 178 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque.
That might not sound very impressive to begin with, but when you consider that the 595 Abarth is such a small car, that number begins to look a lot more fun. This power output gives the 595 Abarth a standing 60 mph time of about 7.3 seconds, and a top speed of 135 mph, which isn't much compared to some cars on this list, but is certainly faster than your average commuter sedan.
The 500 range of cars from Fiat has been around since the 1950s, and can seat four passengers across two rows of seating, but the gas version is no longer on sale Stateside. There is also an all-electric version, called the Fiat 500e, that starts at $30,500 with a destination fee of $1,595.
Ford Fiesta ST –197 hp
A fan favorite in the hot hatch segment, the Fiesta ST from Ford entered its eighth generation in 2017 with the Mk8 Fiesta ST. It shipped with a 1.5-liter, tri-cylinder engine that sends power to the wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox, outputting 197 hp and 235 lb-ft of torque. The car seats five people and is 160 inches long, 68 inches wide, and 58 inches tall. With the eighth-generation Fiesta ST line, Ford released three different "tiers" — known as the ST1, ST2, and ST3, depending on your market, with the 3 being the most kitted-out version.
There were also some special editions, like the Fiesta ST Performance, that were limited-run, export-focused variants of the already tuned Fiesta ST. Unfortunately, the Blue Oval, in its infinite wisdom, decided to discontinue the Fiesta ST in the U.S. after 2019, though it continued in some European markets until 2022 before global discontinuation.
A 2019 Fiesta ST carried a base MSRP sticker price of $17,625, along with a $875 destination charge. Today, used units currently sell for about $8,000 on the second-hand market.
Mini John Cooper Works – 231 hp
European countries are seemingly rather good at producing small, high-powered vehicles, and there can hardly be a better example than the Mini Cooper JCW. For those not in the know, "JCW" on Mini vehicles is an acronym for "John Cooper Works," the performance-tuning division of the now-BMW-owned British company Mini. The JCW Mini Cooper comes in with an engine displacing a relatively modest two liters, and only has four cylinders, while the transmission is a seven-speed automatic unit.
Put together, this powertrain setup delivers 231 hp along with 280 lb-ft of torque to the wheels, which is positively overpowered for a car that weighs just 3,050 pounds. The JCW Cooper can seat four passengers across two rows of seating, and has a zero to 60 time of 6.1 seconds for the solid-top version. For those wondering about the size, the JCW Mini Cooper comes in at a diminutive 69 inches in width, 153 inches in length, and stands 56 inches tall.
Happily, the JCW Mini continues to be available new in the U.S. as a 2026 model, though the asking price is quite high. At the time of writing, a new 2026 unit runs buyers $38,900 as base MSRP, to which a destination charge of $1,175 is added on top, bringing the take-home total to $40,075, and that's before you start to tick option boxes.
Renault Clio V6 – 255 hp
The Clio nameplate has been around since late last century, when Renault decided that the European public needed an affordable daily car. One of the only vehicles on this list that was available with a V6 engine is the Renault Clio, which was available around the early 2000s, and has gained quite a cult following in recent years. It is 151 inches long, 72 inches wide, and 53 inches tall, and fits two people with a single row of seating.
The engine, as we mentioned, is a V6 unit that displaces three liters with the slightly unorthodox bore and stroke of 87 and 82.6 mm, respectively. A total sum of 255 hp and 221 lb-ft of torque is delivered to the wheels via a six-speed transmission, giving the Clio V6 a 0 to 60 mph time of 5.8 seconds and a top speed of 153 mph, which is pretty impressive.
Unfortunately, the Clio V6 was never sold in the American market, and very few (if any) ever come up for sale here, as every Clio V6 in the U.S. would be an import, and because of the logistical hassles and price of going about that process, few people would have chosen to go through with it. Still, the Renault Clio V6 is an amazing piece of engineering, despite its tight, high-pressure development.
Toyota GR Yaris – 280 hp
The first of the two Toyota models we hinted at was this one, the Toyota GR Yaris. For those who don't know, "GR" is an abbreviation of "Gazoo Racing" – the Japanese automaker's racing performance division. Other models currently offered by GR (which is not its own company, but akin to BMW's M-division, or Mercedes' AMG lineup) include the GR Supra, GR Corolla — which we'll cover later on — and the GR Land Cruiser. Introduced in 2020, the second-generation GR Yaris came with a 1.6-liter, three-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard to cater to the enthusiast community.
The total power output for the car comes in at 280 hp and a massive 390 lb-ft of torque, which is plenty for this 2,821-pound hatchback car. For 2026, Toyota dropped the optional eight-speed gearbox and reintroduced the Yaris to the UK market, though it's not sold in the U.S. at the moment. Although the base variants come with a six-speed manual box, a fully automatic eight-speed transmission is an optional extra. As far as size goes, the 2026 GR Yaris is 157 inches long, stands 57 inches tall, and is 71 inches wide, and comes with a 101-inch wheelbase. A special "Type 26" rally version is also on sale.
Hyundai Veloster N – 275 hp
As we steadily approach the 300 hp mark — which, in our books, is performance car territory — we have the Hyundai Veloster N that falls just a bit shy of the mark. It used to ship with up to a two-liter, four-cylinder engine that outputs the respectable sum of 275 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque, which is sent to the wheels via a six-speed stick-shift transmission.
As with the GR Yaris, the manual was standard, but there was the option to get a seven or eight-speed automatic version for a bit more money. The car is 168 inches long, 71 inches wide, and 55 inches tall, and is actually fairly practical, with 20 cubic feet of storage space behind the rear seats and the capacity to seat four passengers.
Unfortunately, the Veloster N, just like the Ford Fiesta ST, was discontinued worldwide at the end of 2022. The only current vehicles on offer in 2026 from Hyundai's "N" performance division are the Elantra N sedan and the Ioniq 5 electric SUV. When new, a 2022 Veloster N would have come with a base MSRP sticker price of $32,500, accompanied by a $1,045 freight charge. On the used market, Veloster N units are quite hard to come by, but are currently listed for around $16,000, which could actually be a pretty nice deal if the car is well-maintained and hasn't been thrashed about.
Toyota GR Corolla – 300 hp
The first car on our list to break the 300 hp ceiling — literally by the skin of its teeth — is the GR Corolla, also from Toyota. It can be considered the larger sibling to the GR Yaris (in spirit, as both are very different cars), and comes with a base MSRP of $40,120, with $1,295 as destination. A great part of the driving fun is undoubtedly owed to the 1.6-liter, three-cylinder turbocharged engine that this thing ships with.
The total power output for the car stands at an even 300 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. Just like the GR Yaris, the Corolla is also a hatchback, though it is a bit larger, coming in at 174 inches long, 73 inches wide, and 58 inches in height, with 17.8 cubic feet of space with the last row upright.
The GR Corolla has space for five passengers across two rows of seating, and is actually quite spartan inside. This car's main selling point will be the driving experience, not the comfort or ride quality. It also comes with a six-speed manual gearbox, and an eight-speed automatic is available. A neat selling point is that every new GR Corolla comes with a free one-year paid-up membership to the National Auto Sport Association, which offers benefits like free admission to races, participation in NASA events, and access to a weekly digital automotive magazine.
Honda Civic Type R – 315 hp
One of the most legendary hot hatchbacks of all time has to be the Civic, specifically the Type R model. For 2026, the Type R Civic hatchback comes in on the pricier side with a destination fee amounting to $1,195 and a base MSRP of $47,395, for which price you could get a used Aston Martin in most parts of the country. The engine in the 2026 Civic Type R is the proven two-liter, four-cylinder unit from Honda that has become a favourite in the community, and makes 315 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque, which is sent to the wheels via a six-speed manual transmission.
Unlike some of the other models on this list, the Honda Civic Type R is only offered with that manual gearbox. There are no trim levels to the car, either; there is just the Type R — so Honda clearly thinks it knows what the community wants, and has delivered.
In terms of size, the 2026 Civic Type R comes in at 55 inches in height, 181 inches in length, and is 74 inches wide, with 24.5 cubic feet of cargo space available with the second row of seats in place. Headroom for rear passengers is a bit tight, coming in at 37.1 inches, owing mainly to the swept-back design of the roof, but it is manageable.
Volkswagen Golf R – 328 hp
The Golf R is a longstanding favorite among petrol heads. The engine in the current-generation 2026 model is a two-liter, quad-cylinder motor that makes 328 hp and is paired to a seven-speed automatic gearbox. Torque stands at a respectable 295 lb-ft in total. While earlier models of the Golf R were made available with a manual transmission, Volkswagen now only offers automatic transmission on the new Golf R, which leaves some enthusiasts pining for the old days.
Another thing that people liked about the old versions of the car was the price, since the base MSRP for a new 2026 model has climbed to a whopping $49,455, which is before taking into account the frankly ludicrous $1,275 freight charge that comes with the car. The car is 169 inches long, stands 58 inches tall, and can seat five passengers.
The 0-60 mph time on the Golf R is quite impressive at just four seconds, a quarter-mile time of 12.5 seconds (at the end of which the speedometer will read 111 mph), and a top speed of 151 mph — not bad for a four-cylinder engine. There's really not much else to be said about the Golf R: it's a small, fun vehicle that is massively overpowered, contributing to a lot of smiles per mile for many owners across the world.
Audi RS3 Sportback -- 395 hp
Another small vehicle that makes an absurd amount of power — coming very close to the 400 hp mark — is the Audi RS3, which, in the Sportback edition, is just 173 inches long. Inside that small size, the Audi RS3 Sportback fits five passengers and delivers 10 cubic feet of storage with the last row up, and 39 cubic feet with it down. The engine is a 2.5-liter, five-cylinder unit that pushes out 395 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque, giving the RS3 Sportback a 0-62 mph time of 3.8 seconds, and a top speed of 155.3 mph.
Sadly, the Sportback version of the RS3 is not available in the U.S., though the RS3 sedan with very similar specs is, and comes with an MSRP of $66,100 and a destination fee of $1,295, too. Like all modern Audi vehicles, the interior of the RS3 Sportback will be luxuriously appointed, though the sportiness of the cabin cannot be ignored. A nice touch is the 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard, which, in tandem with Audi's digital cockpit (the digital driver display), gives the car a very futuristic look.
We've also been loving the external designs that Audi has been coming out with in recent years — except the new Q5 — and the RS3 Sportback is no exception, with the aggressive headlights, black grill, and low stance.
Mercedes-AMG A45 S – 415 hp
At the time of writing, the Mercedes AMG A45 S is the most powerful hatchback of all time, producing 400 hp. The regular A-class Mercedes vehicles have always been nippy little city runabouts that look rather cool, but the A45 S gets the AMG treatment with several performance upgrades.
For starters, the engine now makes an eye-watering 415 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque from a two-liter engine that spreads this displacement across four cylinders with a turbocharger. This is a lot in a car that weighs 3644 pounds and measures 175 inches in length, 73 inches in width, and 56 inches in height.
The car reaches 62 mph from standing in 3.9 seconds, runs the quarter-mile from zero in 12.2 seconds (with the speed-trap reading at the end of the quarter-mile showing 115 mph), and has a purported top speed of 168 mph — all of which are insane figures for a hatchback. Just as with the Audi RS3 Sportback, the A45 S is absent from the American market. Mercedes has also announced it will discontinue the hatchback altogether, so if you live elsewhere, these are the last couple of years you can snag one.