6 Mid-Size SUVs That Depreciate The Fastest (And 5 That Hold Their Value)

It is not a secret that the SUV –- an acronym for "sport utility vehicle" -– has exploded in popularity in the past two decades. We can also see many legacy car manufacturers discontinuing their car lineups in favor of crossovers and SUVs; Subaru now has seven SUVs on offer compared to only three very niche cars. Mitsubishi does not offer any sedans at all in the U.S., the only Ford cars are the Mustang and extremely niche Ford GT, and even the legendary muscle car company, Dodge, now offers an EV car and two ICE SUVs.

The point is that the dominance of the SUV is absolute, and quite possibly permanent. In fact, data from S&P suggests that out of the four largest market segments in the US that make up more than 50 percent of vehicle sales, SUVs make up three of them. However, not all SUVs were created equal when it comes to depreciation, with some plummeting in value in the first few years of ownership itself. However, the converse is also true, as there do exist a few unicorns that have historically held their value quite well.

In this piece, we will focus on the midsize SUV segment, as that class is the best-selling one in the U.S. by a country mile. Readers should note that our depreciation calculations used listing prices at the time of writing in mid-2026. We also applied a mileage cap of 150,000 miles and a production year limit of 2020-2021 to provide a general depreciation rate across approximately 5 years. So, with all that said, here are six midsize SUVs that lose value extremely quickly, and five that don't.