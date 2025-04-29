Are Nissan And Infiniti Cars Really Made In The Same Factory?

It seems likely that the new generation of the QX60 will be built in the same location as the current generation of the model, at Nissan's Smyrna Plant in Tennessee. In an interview with CNBC, Nissan of America chairman Christian Meunier said he planned to "max out" production at the Tennessee plant, which was running at around 50% capacity in 2024. The plant currently assembles the Nissan Rogue, Murano, Leaf, and Pathfinder, alongside the Infiniti QX60. Given that the upcoming QX65 will reportedly be based on the same platform as the QX60, it's likely to also be built at the Smyrna plant.

Although it seems that Infiniti is shifting away from Mexican production and towards a higher level of U.S. production, it remains unlikely for now that its entire American market lineup will end up being domestically built. The brand's largest and costliest model, the QX80, is still built in Nissan's Shatai Kyushu Plant in Japan, alongside various other full-size SUV models. The Japanese plant handles the automaker's global full-size SUV output, manufacturing the Nissan Armada for North America, the Nissan Patrol for various Asian markets, and the related Nissan Elgrand minivan for the Japanese market. The latest generation of the QX80 launched for 2025, and so despite the potential impact of tariffs on vehicles imported from Japan, its production location is unlikely to change for the foreseeable future.

