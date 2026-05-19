4 Cars With Better Resale Value Than The Subaru Crosstrek

There's very little to dislike when it comes to the Subaru Crosstrek. The Japanese automaker introduced the crossover SUV in the early 2010s, and it has since become arguably the company's most popular vehicle in the United States. The Crosstrek consistently earns high reliability scores from Consumer Reports and J.D. Power, and the latter ranks it as the best overall small SUV for the 2026 model year. On the resale market, the Subaru Crosstrek does decently well, too.

After five years of ownership, CarEdge states that a Crosstrek will retain 66.3% of its initial value, while iSeeCars is slightly more bullish, with an average 70.9% retention over the same period. After seven years, Car Edge's average retention drops to 61.3%, outpacing many models that had higher five-year retention than it. These are solid numbers, but in the overall landscape of car resale values, they are well below the top of the list.

Here, we're going to look at four different vehicle models estimated to have higher resale values than the Subaru Crosstrek, using CarEdge, iSeeCars, and more for our best metrics on vehicle depreciation. This list will cover a variety of models. Some of them will be quite similar to the Crosstrek, while others — such as sedans and light trucks — will also be used to show that vehicles of varying sizes can maintain their value over time.