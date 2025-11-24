BMW X5 Resale Value: How Much Has The SUV Depreciated?

The latest generation of the BMW X5, the G05, was first released in 2018. It showcased BMW's fourth-gen revolution of the luxury SUV that first saw the light of day in 1999. The 2018 X5 went on unchanged up until 2024, when it got what BMW likes to call "life-cycle impulse (LCI)." This mild refresh basically gave it a pair of new headlights and taillights, an illuminated grille, almost 30 inches worth of screens, and new electrified engines.

For what it represents, the BMW X5 is about as good as it gets, but there are drawbacks to keep in mind when buying, whether new or used. After all, premium luxury SUVs excel at one thing as well: depreciation. So, how much does the BMW X5 depreciate? According to assessments by iSeeCars, the BMW X5 depreciates slightly faster than most of its luxury midsize SUV counterparts. In three years' time, a new BMW X5 is going to lose 36.3% of its value, in five years, that number is going to climb to 56.1%.

CarEdge reports even higher numbers – a loss of 54.6% of value after three years and 59% after five years. In a list of 71 luxury vehicles, the X5 is placed 60th out of 71 and is one of the worst BMW models when it comes to resale value. Although these numbers can vary across different markets, trim levels, and equipment, they do give a clear picture of how much money you are set to lose if you buy one.