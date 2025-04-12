14 BMW Models With The Worst Resale Value

Almost all new cars depreciate, but some depreciate faster than others. Luxury and performance cars often depreciate faster than average thanks to their higher initial price tags and expensive maintenance costs. With BMW's lineup consisting mostly of those two vehicle categories it shouldn't be a surprise that the German brand often suffers high levels of depreciation. In fact, the average new car will only retain around 40% of its original retail price after its first five years on the road.

There are a handful of models in the brand's range that buck the overall trend, with the i4 retaining around 41.14% of its value after half a decade and the M4 similarly impressing with a 43.8% value retention rate. However, most BMW models depreciate faster than the average new car. The 14 models below are forecast to retain less than 40% of their value after five years. The brand's two worst-offending models are estimated to hold less than a third of their original value after that time period, making them well worth avoiding for any buyers concerned about resale value.