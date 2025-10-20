This May Be The Worst Land Rover Engine Ever Made, According To Owners & Experts

Land Rover has an outstanding pedigree for both luxury features and a military heritage, a formula which should theoretically produce a car that's both reliable and well-equipped. Hardly anyone would argue the latter, with a modern Range Rover or Defender being among the most iconic mid-high budget SUVs of all time. And for the most part, many of these cars have sketchy reliability, likely due to their incredibly complex features that can go wrong. In terms of randomly dying on the side of the road, though, it's a mixed bag. Modern Land Rover hasn't enjoyed a reputation for reliability for many years, with no engine being outright "bulletproof" like the 4.0L straight six in older Jeeps.

But which engine is the outright worst? The answer will likely put shudders in some Land Rover owners and mechanics alike: the Ingenium. More specifically, the four-cylinder 2.0L Ingenium diesel, an engine with a reputation for being one of the worst engines released in the past decade. It has a remarkably long list of issues, including but not limited to DPF failure, turbocharger failure, timing chains breaking, oil dilution, and injector problems. How is it possible that an engine is so bad, though? Is it the fault of the engine itself, some sort of manufacturing or quality control bug, or is its reputation undeserved?

Of course, not everyone will have negative experiences with the 2.0 diesel Ingenium. Like most engines, all these require is careful maintenance and a sensitivity to certain conditions that may cause problems like the infamous DPF regeneration failure.