One subtle feature setting the Neo apart from the Air is the lack of True Tone, a feature common in iPhones as well. True Tone is described by Apple as using "advanced multi-channel sensors to adjust the color and intensity of your display ... to match the ambient light, so that images appear more natural." At a glance, it might sound like technobabble for what amounts to a fancy automatic brightness adjustment. In truth, it's how a MacBook screen looks good in dark rooms, in the bright outdoors, under harsh fluorescent lights — virtually anywhere, since it can sense the color of your ambient lighting and adapt to it. Sadly, the MacBook Neo does not have it.

We also want to correct one misconception we've seen floating around the internet. Officially on the spec sheet, the MacBook Neo does not have an ambient light sensor. However, looking at the MacBook Neo's system settings, we see it can adapt to lighting. Apple's troubleshooting guides buried deep in search results admit that it has a sensor, too, "near the camera." The only complaints by some Neo users in comment sections are that perhaps it's a bit "aggressive," suggesting the implementation on the MacBook Neo may be inferior to the Air's.

So, is the missing True Tone a dealbreaker? Not a huge one, in my experience, but one that could be noticeable at times. True Tone (I think) plays a big role in making Apple's screens look like the vibrant eye candy that they are, since that vibrancy is retained in most lighting conditions. Without True Tone, the Neo screen may appear worse — though perhaps only in a side-by-side.