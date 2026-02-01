Is 8GB Of RAM Enough In 2026? Here's What A Laptop Can Typically Do With It

It's not uncommon these days for computers to have a lot more than 8GB of RAM. 16GB laptops have increasingly become the baseline, especially for those who want a future-proof system, and gaming laptops commonly have 32GB or more. But plenty of 8GB laptops still exist, and with AI making common PC upgrades painfully expensive, they may soon become the only affordable option for many consumers. This leaves many users either stuck with their existing low-RAM systems or only able to afford an 8 GB configuration when shopping for a new computer.

Can you get by with just 8GB of RAM in 2026, though, or will you find your workflow bottlenecked by limited memory, slogging through slow loading times and system hangs as your computer struggles to keep up? Unfortunately, the answer is not a straightforward yes or no.

Whether you can make do with 8GB of memory depends largely on what kind of laptop you have and what you tend to use it for. The short of it is that, for basic tasks like checking your email, swapping messages in Slack or Microsoft Teams, or streaming videos, 8GB is sufficient. But for heavier workloads, such as professional creative tasks like video editing, or for gaming, you'll often find 16GB to be the bare minimum. Here's what a laptop can and cannot do with 8GB of RAM in 2026.