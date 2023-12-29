What Is True Tone On iPhone, And Should You Use It?

In the world of mobile technology and visual fidelity on modern displays, the iPhone is top notch. With the recent release of the latest iPhone 15, you probably want to get the most out of your Super Retina XDR display and may have questions about certain display settings for the device, like True Tone.

True Tone is a display setting that aims to use the more sophisticated technology on iPhone 8 and up to auto-correct colors that appear on the screen. However, some have complained that it actually reduces visual fidelity and quality, or worse — others speculate it drains the iPhone's battery faster.

If you've investigated the display options on your iPhone and were wondering what True Tone was and whether you should turn it on or off, you're probably not alone. Here's everything you need to know about True Tone for the iPhone and other Apple devices.