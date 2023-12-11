This iPhone Battery Trick On TikTok Isn't All It's Made Up To Be, Here's Why
Every day, more people are learning that the internet is a dubious place to get your facts, and TikTok isn't any different. The core problem is that social media platforms reward engagement on content regardless of the content's truthfulness. So, it's no surprise that TikTok user @t_sply's video on how to get "unlimited cell phone battery" on your iPhone has almost 1 million views.
Of course, there's no way to get unlimited battery power on an iPhone. Even when you shut it down, it will still slowly drain in a process called self-discharge. This is normal for lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries, and iPhones use this kind of battery. So, the video's core message is already standing on shaky ground.
The video suggests enabling an accessibility setting called Reduce White Point, which Apple describes as reducing the intensity of bright colors. It's an accessibility designed to help folk sensitive to brighter colors and to help reduce eyestrain; it's not useful for saving battery. You'll find it in Settings > Accessibility > Display & Text Size. You can use a slider to adjust the white point until it reaches a comfortable level.
Dimming your display is good advice
The video's second part is where practical, useful battery advice comes in. It suggests that you dim your phone's brightness to save battery. High display brightness is one of the foremost reasons your iPhone battery drains faster than it should.
The light your phone emits directly affects the device's battery; the brighter it is, the more battery it drains. Therefore, turning your brightness to the lowest level is one of the best ways to save battery short of shutting down your phone. You should also turn off your iPhone's auto-brightness so it doesn't automatically increase brightness when it senses light.
As comments on the video suggest, combining a low white point and low dimness makes it almost impossible to use your phone in anything other than absolute darkness. Even if the low white point theory was true, you might as well turn off your phone's display completely to maximize battery savings.