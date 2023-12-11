This iPhone Battery Trick On TikTok Isn't All It's Made Up To Be, Here's Why

Every day, more people are learning that the internet is a dubious place to get your facts, and TikTok isn't any different. The core problem is that social media platforms reward engagement on content regardless of the content's truthfulness. So, it's no surprise that TikTok user @t_sply's video on how to get "unlimited cell phone battery" on your iPhone has almost 1 million views.

Of course, there's no way to get unlimited battery power on an iPhone. Even when you shut it down, it will still slowly drain in a process called self-discharge. This is normal for lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries, and iPhones use this kind of battery. So, the video's core message is already standing on shaky ground.

The video suggests enabling an accessibility setting called Reduce White Point, which Apple describes as reducing the intensity of bright colors. It's an accessibility designed to help folk sensitive to brighter colors and to help reduce eyestrain; it's not useful for saving battery. You'll find it in Settings > Accessibility > Display & Text Size. You can use a slider to adjust the white point until it reaches a comfortable level.