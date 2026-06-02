12 Home Depot Tools Under $150 Worth Adding To Your Collection

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Filling out your tool collection on a budget can be a challenge, but it's not impossible. If you wanted to fill a shopping cart with several thousand dollars worth of high-end tools, you could certainly do that, and we've got some recommendations. But it's also possible to find useful, high-quality tools at more affordable prices.

Whether you're looking to add something to your own tool collection, shopping for the DIY or tool enthusiast in your life, or just looking for a specific tool for a specific job, you can probably find what you're looking for without breaking the bank.

We combed through Home Depot's offerings to find quality tools at a reasonable price. These tools aren't just affordable, they're also highly rated by consumers and professional reviewers. Your mileage may vary, and these specific tools might not be suitable for your individual needs, but you can confidently consider adding them to your collection. Each tool costs less than $150.