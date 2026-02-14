15 Home Improvement Gadgets That Actually Make A Difference

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The home improvement landscape is one dominated by tools. Power tools, in particular, get a lot of attention. These tools help support a wide range of tasks, but they don't act alone. Home improvers seeking to get the most from their collection need to add at least a few important gadgets and other accessory solutions to effectively support those stars of the show. I've experienced my fair share of home improvement demands. Everything from hanging a few pictures to knocking down outdoor walls and installing new hardscaping has come across my to-do list. For these and other tasks, gear like leveling tools, measurement devices, and installation accessories have made my life significantly easier.

Accessory gadgets can make all manner of home improvement tasks simpler, allowing for more room in your schedule and headspace to handle additional jobs or to finish earlier and enjoy some much-deserved relaxation. These pieces of gear are things I've used personally for numerous home improvement tasks, both large and small. Each one is a kind of tool I've gained definite value from, even if the specific model isn't the exact tool I have held and operated.