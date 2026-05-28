10 Old iPhones That Are Still A Good Buy In 2026

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Let's face it: top-tier smartphones aren't cheap, especially not Apple's latest offerings. Sure, the base iPhone 17 offers a lot for $799, including a 120 Hz ProMotion display, but that's still a considerable chunk of change in a world that's getting pricier by the day. The $599 iPhone 17e is an option, of course, but you're making a lot of sacrifices to hit that price point, not least a 60 Hz display.

That said, the fact that your budget may not stretch to the best of Apple's newest iPhone lineup doesn't mean you're entirely out of luck — at least, not if you're willing to buy an older, preferably refurbished, iPhone. While you won't necessarily get a box-fresh, mint-condition device, a refurb from a reputable source can last you years, if not longer. That makes it a great way to save money on an iPhone without making too many sacrifices.

That is only, of course, if you buy the right iPhone. After all, while you can get a renewed iPhone 12 from Amazon for under $200, that model is getting a bit long in the tooth and may be too old to run iOS 26 without compromises, making for a bargain purchase that may just frustrate you instead. That won't be the case if you get one of the following models, though.