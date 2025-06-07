Will A Refurbished iPhone Last As Long As A New One? Here's What Users Are Saying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you buy a brand-new iPhone, there are usually no questions about the quality. But with a refurbished one, it's natural to have doubts. It's not exactly used, but it's not fresh out of the box either. So, is a refurbished iPhone worth it? The answer largely depends on where you're buying it from.

People who purchased refurbished iPhones directly from Apple tend to have good things to say. One Reddit user on r/applehelp wrote: "Refurbished products bought directly from Apple will be indistinguishable from brand new devices except the box it comes in will be plain white. Basically, the motherboard will be the only part from the original phone that is "used" when you buy from them." Another Redditor suggested buying refurbished devices only through Apple, as their products are thoroughly tested and reliable.

The only catch is that Apple's stock of refurbished iPhones is often limited. Several users on Apple Communities and Reddit have pointed this out. In fact, at the time of writing, the only refurbished models available directly from Apple are from the iPhone 15 lineup. The good news is that there are plenty of other retailers and websites that offer refurbished iPhones. Just keep in mind that the term "Refurbished" can mean different things depending on who's selling it. If you're buying from someone other than Apple, you need to make sure you understand exactly what you're getting.

