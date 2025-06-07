Will A Refurbished iPhone Last As Long As A New One? Here's What Users Are Saying
When you buy a brand-new iPhone, there are usually no questions about the quality. But with a refurbished one, it's natural to have doubts. It's not exactly used, but it's not fresh out of the box either. So, is a refurbished iPhone worth it? The answer largely depends on where you're buying it from.
People who purchased refurbished iPhones directly from Apple tend to have good things to say. One Reddit user on r/applehelp wrote: "Refurbished products bought directly from Apple will be indistinguishable from brand new devices except the box it comes in will be plain white. Basically, the motherboard will be the only part from the original phone that is "used" when you buy from them." Another Redditor suggested buying refurbished devices only through Apple, as their products are thoroughly tested and reliable.
The only catch is that Apple's stock of refurbished iPhones is often limited. Several users on Apple Communities and Reddit have pointed this out. In fact, at the time of writing, the only refurbished models available directly from Apple are from the iPhone 15 lineup. The good news is that there are plenty of other retailers and websites that offer refurbished iPhones. Just keep in mind that the term "Refurbished" can mean different things depending on who's selling it. If you're buying from someone other than Apple, you need to make sure you understand exactly what you're getting.
Not all refurbished iPhones are the same
The quality of a refurbished iPhone can vary greatly depending on the seller. For example, a few customers who bought refurbished iPhone 14s from Best Buy ran into issues activating their devices because the previous owner still had unpaid balances. Another Best Buy customer, KShenz, questioned whether these Geek Squad-certified phones were truly refurbished. "I picked up one phone, brought it home, and there were two big scratches on the screen," they said. "I returned it and got a second one. It looked fine initially, but when I turned it on, the battery settings showed the battery health was only at 79%."
When you buy from Amazon Renewed, you get a bit more clarity about what you're getting. Instead of grouping all refurbished iPhones into a single category, Amazon requires its sellers to inspect each device and clearly state its condition on the product page. For instance, if an iPhone is labeled "Premium Condition," it means there are no scratches or cosmetic flaws, the battery health is above 90%, and it comes with a one-year Amazon Renewed Guarantee. By comparison, a phone listed as "Good Condition" might have some light scratches and come with a 90-day guarantee instead.
Most refurbished iPhones on Amazon have ratings above four stars. One Amazon customer who bought a refurbished iPhone 13 said it felt almost brand new aside from the battery health, which was at 82%.
Why you should stick to reputable sellers
Platforms like Back Market specialize in selling refurbished tech, and many customers have had good experiences buying iPhones there. In the past two years, more than 41,000 verified buyers gave an average rating of 4.3 stars. One first-time Back Market buyer, who picked up a refurbished iPhone 12 Pro, said the quality was even better than Amazon's so-called "Premium Condition" devices. Still, your experience can vary depending on the seller. For example, a Reddit user who bought an iPhone 13 Pro in "Good" condition was disappointed to find it had noticeable scratches.
People who regret buying refurbished iPhones usually do so because of cosmetic damage or poor battery health. On the software side, though, refurbished iPhones get the same iOS updates and support as brand-new ones, so they'll last just as long. Replacing the battery can solve the battery health problem, but scratches and dents are harder to deal with and often cost more to repair. That's not something you need to worry about with an Apple-certified refurbished iPhone. Apple replaces both the shell and the battery, so the phone looks and runs like new.
To avoid hassles later, it's best to check the return policy and the warranty details before buying. If you're getting your device from Apple, Back Market, or Reebelo, you'll get a full one-year warranty starting from the purchase date. That's not always the case, though. Stores like Best Buy, for instance, only offer a 90-day limited warranty through Geek Squad.