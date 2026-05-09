5 Of The Best Motorcycles For Solo Riding
Being a rider myself and having ridden a few scenic routes, I understand the feeling of throwing a leg over a motorcycle, packing my stuff, and pointing the front wheel toward the horizon with absolutely no passenger on the back. Solo riding is the ultimate expression of motorcycling freedom. Without a pillion passenger, you get to set the pace, the route, and the number of stops. You can chase the sunrise, take a slow trip, or even go off-roading — it is totally up to you.
However, even with the opportunity to go on a journey that truly reflects your style of riding, not everything depends on how you feel as a solo rider. The journey also demands the motorcycle to be equally suited for the task. The bike should reflect an extension of yourself, rather than a burden you bought because it comes from a popular brand.
Finding the perfect motorcycle for solo riding means looking for a blend of reliability, manageable weight, and comfort to keep you in the saddle for long hours. If you have just started, it should perfectly suit the needs of a beginner. You don't need to get a hefty bike just to load things up. You can get away with smaller displacements and narrower chassis since you only have to worry about yourself. In this guide, we have listed 5 of the best motorcycles suited for solo riding.
Royal Enfield Himalayan (411/450)
When you are on your own in the middle of nowhere, a simple machine becomes an asset. The Royal Enfield Himalayan strips away complex electronics in favor of mechanical resilience. I did ride a Himalayan for one road trip, and let me tell you, the bike never intimidates.
Rider Noraly Schoenmaker praised the bike in a profile by ADV Pulse following an almost 10,000-mile (16,000-kilometer) solo ride through seven countries on one, saying, "I like that it's very cheap. Especially when you buy it in India. It's very light and easy to steer...it's great for off-roading, and it has relatively easy mechanics."
Even Cycle World noted in its 3,500-mile Royal Enfield Himalayan Summer post that apart from a few minor hiccups, there were "no reliability problems or repairs whatsoever."
This speaks volumes about how the Indian-made Royal Enfield is made to offer the best ride possible for any road around the world. It also proves that you don't need a massive engine on top of a bulky frame for a monumental journey.
Being the oldest motorcycle brand still making motorcycles, it appears that with the Himalayan, the company has put in its best foot forward, especially when it comes to adventure bikes. This motorcycle is the ultimate canvas for a lone wolf, and if you are plotting an ambitious trip, you would appreciate the ability of the Himalayan to carry solo luggage without becoming top-heavy.
Honda Africa Twin (CRF1100L)
Honda Africa Twin offers a brilliant combination of highway manners and off-roading capabilities. The bike starts at $15,199, sporting a 1,084cc engine and also available with DCT. It is genuinely one of those high-tech adventure bikes that can handle any terrain. It comes equipped with cruise control, TFT touchscreen display, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and other rider aids keeping you safe when nobody else is around — especially important on a long solo journey.
The bike also comes with electrically adjustable suspensions, giving you the freedom to choose your commanding riding position. Without a passenger on the back weighing down the rear, you can dial the setting to create a plush experience for the long hours ahead. This level of adaptability makes the Africa Twin one of the perfect bikes for off-road adventures, in addition to being an absolute joy to pilot for solo riders.
However, none of that would matter without real-world longevity to back it up. Riders discussing the Honda Africa Twin CRF1100 for long-distance touring frequently praise its rock-solid reliability. YouTuber and rider William Gloege even took one across Africa and through Scandinavia, showcasing the true freedom of riding across the globe on this machine.
Yamaha Ténéré 700
While the name may appear a bit odd, the Yamaha Ténéré 700 (pronounced ten-uh-ray) brings rally spirit to adventure bikes. It starts at $10,999 and prioritizes rugged capability over unnecessary flair. The bike is powered by a 689cc engine, which is the same engine powering the Yamaha YZF-R7. The 2025 Ténéré produces around 62 hp, which is respectable considering the bike weighs only 459 pounds.
As per a review by Adventure Bike Rider, the Yamaha Ténéré 700 strips all the complex electronics, is easy to maneuver, and gives you a commanding view of the road. With a pillion rider, it apparently lacks of a little power, especially when going up steeper hills. However, this ought to make it a bike perfect for solo riders looking for an adventure motorcycle, without the weight and gimmicky technology.
According to a review from Cycle World, this is one of the best values in the adventure segment. The publication praised the bike's simplicity and "big supermoto vibes" on the road.
Yamaha Ténéré 700's compact form factor gives solo riders the confidence not only to navigate tight spots alone, but also to lift it when nobody is around. The bike's off-road manners are also impressive, with all the handling needed to achieve the required stability.
Kawasaki KLR 650
Modern machines bring a balance of technology with raw power. However, often the best riding companion is the one that refuses to complicate your life. The Kawasaki KLR 650 is a popular option that fits this criteria, and though it isn't a high-tech adventure machine, it still has a cult following. Over several decades on the market, the bike has built a reputation for reliability and having one of the biggest fuel tanks available on a Kawasaki motorcycle. You can fix almost any issue on the KLR 650 with only basic tools — that kind of mechanical simplicity is an absolute dream for a solo rider.
Rider Magazine also highlighted how the newer generations of the Kawasaki KLR 650 have retained its core attribute of cost-effective travel, in addition to receiving significant improvements too. It still may not be the most comfortable bike around, but it offers a good riding experience. Its long-travel suspension eats up any bumps on the way and gives you a comfortable stance. The bike may not be the fastest of the lot, either, but its other characteristics ought to be a joy for solo wanderers.
BMW R 1300 GS/R 1300 GS Adventure
If you are looking for a bike that will be a good fit for cross-country trips, the BMW R 1300 GS/R 1300 GS Adventure offers a first-class experience. It has earned its spot in Cycle World's 10 best motorcycles for 2025 because it makes long journeys feel less taxing. The bike started off its journey when BMW debuted the R 80 G/S in 1981, and over years of refinement, the GS has turned into a benchmark for someone looking for an adventure bike. The bike even features an electronically adjustable windscreen that removes unwanted pressure and airflow.
Cycle World's review of the 2025 iteration noted that its improved handling and stability thanks to the new frame and boxer engine layout. It also praised the bike's suspension and cornering capabilities. The low center of gravity ought to grant solo riders the confidence to zoom past the tight corners, even if the bike is packed with heavy camping gear.
Travel logistics are crucial when alone, and you should have a clear idea of whether you should use premium gas in a BMW motorcycle or not. Knowing the bike's fuel tolerance can save you massive headaches, especially when riding solo. The BMW R 1300 GS is celebrated as one of the best motorcycles for riding across the country because it offers impressive handling, comfort, and confidence — exactly what a solo rider needs who is ready to explore the world.