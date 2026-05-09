8 Alternatives To The 2026 Toyota Prius

Toyota has sold more than 4.7 million examples of the Prius since the first generation debuted in the late '90s, and the 2026 model doesn't deviate from the formula that made earlier iterations so successful. The current generation of the car launched in 2023, and for 2026, it starts from $29,845 (including a $1,295 destination fee). Buyers looking for a top-spec version of the car with all-wheel drive can expect to pay around $38,000. The same 2.0-liter hybrid powertrain can be found in all trims.

Efficiency figures vary between those trims, with the base-spec version offering the highest combined figure of 57 mpg. Adding all-wheel drive on higher trims knocks the combined average down to 49 mpg. While the Prius' affordability and efficiency have always remained consistent over the decades, the latest generation has benefited from one key change: its styling. Older generations were far from the prettiest-looking cars on the market, but the latest generation has seen its appearance overhauled both inside and out.

When the original Prius was launched, there was nothing else quite like it on the market. Since then, a group of other manufacturers have launched similarly efficient rivals. The latest Prius also has some competition from within Toyota's lineup, so before you sign the dotted line for a new one, we think these eight alternatives are worth considering. Each one has been put through its paces by SlashGear's review team, and each is similarly affordable, efficient, and practical.