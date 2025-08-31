How Long Could A Honda Accord Last With Regular Maintenance?

Honda has a reputation for making cars that are built well and defy the aging process, and the company has ranked as one of the world's 10 best-selling automakers for three years running. Honda's dependable, efficient, and affordable whips helped disrupt the global auto market a few decades ago when they enticed American buyers still reeling from the 1970s oil crisis. It's common to see nearly 50-year old Hondas still chugging along delivering pizzas or helping families with everyday errands. Honda's entry-level Civic eschews premium features in favor of no-frills value, and the Accord sits a step above the Civic with more space, refinement, and comfort. The Accord has a stellar reputation for longevity, commonly serving owners well for 200,000 or 300,000 miles. At least two Accords have been documented as lasting for a million miles, including a 2003 coupe with a V6 engine that medical supply courier Justin Kilmer used for work.

The Accord won Japan's Car of the Year award upon its release in 1976 and came to the United States quickly after going on sale in its home market. It was first available as a hatchback in the U.S., and sold more than 90,000 units there between May 1976 and the end of 1977. Honda replaced the Accord's 1.6-liter engine with a 1.8-liter four cylinder for 1978, hoping the larger engine would satisfy American sedan buyers. Honda sold more than 120,000 Accords in the U.S. that year, and in 1982 the second-generation Accord became Honda's first American-made car.