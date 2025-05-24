How To Reset The Oil Life Percent On Your Honda Accord

The engine oil in your car plays a crucial part in making sure the engine is functioning at optimal performance. It lubricates the moving parts to reduce heat buildup due to friction, draws the combustion byproducts away from the engine and to the oil filter, and helps prevent corrosion. When your car's engine oil is running low, your engine could overheat, you might have trouble climbing hills, and some strange grinding sounds could be heard from the engine.

To avoid running into such issues, it's a must that you regularly check your oil level and have it replaced. After doing so, there's one other activity you need to perform: Reset the oil life percent on your information display. If you got your engine oil change done in your dealer, the personnel will reset it for you. But if you did it yourself or had a third-party mechanic do it for you, here's how to reconfigure the oil life percent in a Honda Accord.