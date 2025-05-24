How To Reset The Oil Life Percent On Your Honda Accord
The engine oil in your car plays a crucial part in making sure the engine is functioning at optimal performance. It lubricates the moving parts to reduce heat buildup due to friction, draws the combustion byproducts away from the engine and to the oil filter, and helps prevent corrosion. When your car's engine oil is running low, your engine could overheat, you might have trouble climbing hills, and some strange grinding sounds could be heard from the engine.
To avoid running into such issues, it's a must that you regularly check your oil level and have it replaced. After doing so, there's one other activity you need to perform: Reset the oil life percent on your information display. If you got your engine oil change done in your dealer, the personnel will reset it for you. But if you did it yourself or had a third-party mechanic do it for you, here's how to reconfigure the oil life percent in a Honda Accord.
Resetting your Honda Accord's oil life percent
To refresh the oil life percent shown on the information display of your Honda Accord, here's what you need to do (works for the 2023, 2024, and the latest 2025 model):
- Make sure your car is stopped, in parking mode, and turned on.
- Roll the selector wheel on the right spoke of your steering wheel to navigate to Vehicle settings (gear icon).
- Click the selector wheel to open the settings menu.
- Scroll through the options until you get to "Maintenance reset."
- Press the selector wheel to choose it.
- Use the selector wheel again to browse through the options.
- Go to All due items and select it.
Afterward, a "Reset completed" message will pop up on the screen momentarily. To view the new oil life percentage, hit back to return to the settings menu and head over to Maintenance. It should now display 100%.
It's important that you reset your Honda Accord's oil life percentage right after changing the oil in your car yourself. This makes sure your car's maintenance records are updated and helps you avoid missing any required future service that could result in mechanical failure. Plus, you get to see the accurate oil life percent on your information display.