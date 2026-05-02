14 Cars You Should Drive At Least Once In Your Lifetime

Unfortunately, the only Nissan GT-R I've had the chance to drive was the R35 generation — the only GT-R made for the United States. Don't get me wrong, the R35 was amazing to drive, and if it's the only one you get a chance to drive, do it. The twin-turbo V6 under the hood put out 473 hp back in 2008, sent to the ground via all-wheel drive. That number would eventually go up to an astonishing 600 hp before the R35 was discontinued. But that doesn't make my desire to drive its predecessors, an R32, R33, or especially an R34, any less substantial.

The Nissan GT-R, especially during those three generations, changed the car world on multiple occasions. When the Skyline was introduced in the 1950s, it wasn't a Nissan yet, and it made little impact on the industry. Things really got going in 1989 when the RB26DETT-powered R32 Skyline GT-R launched — the version that birthed the GT-R's "Godzilla" nickname. Through upgrades and revisions, eventually the R34 was born. The R34 is probably the most iconic Skyline, built from 1998 to 2002. It was in every video game, on the cover of every magazine, and featured in countless movies. It's known as one of the best-driving tuner cars of all time, and it's high up on my bucket list of cars to drive in my lifetime.