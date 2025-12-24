Acura's Original NSX Was My Dream Car. Was Finally Driving It A Letdown?

The engineers at Honda started dreaming up the first NSX the same year I was born. On their list of requirements for the would-be supercar was that it could outperform existing exotics, but it wasn't strictly about speed. They set their sights on creating a car that could run with the best from Porsche, Ferrari, and Lamborghini, but that was also usable from a daily driving perspective.

While I was learning to color inside the lines at pre-school, Ayrton Senna was complaining about the fragility of the mid-engine creation during its development stages (an issue the engineers would later address). At that point, it was called the New Sportscar eXperimental. And, by the time I was getting a grasp on complete sentences and basic mathematics in the second grade, the NSX was ready for the buying public.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

My tendency to be easily distracted and regularly take up new hobbies (and the fact that I wouldn't get a driver's license for another 9 years) didn't stop me from idolizing the NSX as I grew up. The two-seater supercar from Japan was a god amongst mere mortals, displayed on the cover of magazines, dominating every comparison test it entered, and acting as a main character in video games I spent hours playing. For decades I've heard stories of just how good the original NSX was, but I never had the chance to drive it. I had significant time behind the wheel of the modern hybrid NSX, but never the original. That all changed recently, when the folks at the American Honda Collection Hall in Los Angeles were kind enough to lend me a 1991 Acura NSX for a day.