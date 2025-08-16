What Did An OG NSX Cost New In 1991, And What's One Worth Today?

There's essentially no argument when it comes to identifying the most iconic Acura vehicle of all time. Sure, some enthusiasts might try to make a case for the Integra Type R, but there's simply no denying the impact that the NSX (which stands for New Sportscar eXperimental in the U.S.) had on the Acura brand and the car world. When it debuted in 1989, the NSX took the fight to much more expensive supercars, offering engaging driving dynamics and industry-leading technology (like the all-aluminum monocoque body) all in one stunning package.

Acura first sold the NSX in 1990 as a 1991 model year car. So, that's technically the first run of the Japanese sports car. It had a starting price of around $60,000 in its day (though some buyers paid more depending on options); adjusted for inflation, that works out to around $142,000 in 2025. So, how much does an NSX go for today?

According to Classic.com, many 1991 NSXs have sold for over $100,000 at auction in the last few years. In early 2025, a low-mileage NSX with only 9,000 miles on the odometer sold on Bring a Trailer for $155,911. That's higher than the typical price paid for an early NSX, but other models in good condition are still worth a pretty penny.