10 Subtle Airplane Cabin Features That Are Usually Only Noticed By Frequent Flyers

As battery-powered devices that are powered through USB ports became more popular, more passengers started bringing and using power banks on flights. However, there have been multiple news stories of these gadgets bursting into flames onboard, which is why many airlines have started banning their use on flights. Still, they recognize the need for people to keep their phones, tablets, and other electronics charged, especially for airlines that do not offer any sort of in-flight entertainment and whose passengers must rely on their own gadgets to keep themselves entertained.

That's why airlines have started adding USB ports to their seats, allowing people to top up their devices, especially on long flights. It's also a simpler solution for many airlines, as traditional AC plugs must cater to various international standards, like plug types, voltages, and even frequencies. While some companies provided a solution that's compatible with the majority of the world, USB ports are still far more accessible, especially as many electronic devices now support USB-C as standard and many laptops can now be recharged via USB-C. The only downside is that passengers need to bring their own USB cable, but almost everyone does this anyway, especially if they're traveling for several days.

Still, you must know that not all planes feature a USB port, especially if you're flying on an older model with an LCC. Based on my experience, these are often found between the seats, near the end of the armrest, or near the screen, if your plane is equipped with one. If you can't find a USB port at your seat, it's best to ask the cabin crew where it's located, if the plane offers one.