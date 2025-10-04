Why The Airbus A340 Commercial Jet Has Such Tiny Engines

For years, Airbus has dominated the commercial aircraft space alongside Boeing, offering flight options for both freight and passengers. As you might expect, the company has an impressive catalog of planes, some of which, like the chin-bumped A330 Freighter, have modifications that allow them to shine in their respective niches.

Many of the changes the company makes to its crafts come with good reason, as seen in the Airbus A340, which features four small engines as opposed to two massive ones, unlike its sibling, the A330. The reason behind this design is quite simple. The market over in the Asia-Pacific region felt more comfortable with four engines rather than two, which is more popular with North American companies. The increased number of engines is to mitigate any danger that might come in the event of an airborne engine failure, especially during a long flight over water, where landing isn't a possibility.

Although the A340 and the A330 share most dimensions, the A340 has a higher maximum takeoff weight (MTOW) and larger fuel tanks, enabling it to fly long distances before needing to land. Four smaller but reliable engines appeared to be the best bet for Airbus. However, while the four-engine design solved many of the issues the company faced at the time in serving the Asia-Pacific region, its very design would lead to a commercial disadvantage that would cost the A340 dearly.