Why The Airbus A340 Is Often Considered The Worst Airbus Ever
With four screaming engines, the wide-body Airbus A340 was a staple of long-distance travel in the 1990s. This aircraft had a massive presence that rivaled the Boeing 747, but the A340 is now remembered as arguably the worst Airbus ever because it was just too expensive to maintain. While those engines certainly delivered power, they also required more fuel, which ultimately racked up prices for commercial airlines.
The A340 uses around 9 tons of fuel per hour, while the twin-engine Boeing 777, one of the fastest passenger jets, uses around 7 tons of fuel per hour. While prices fluctuate, that roughly equates to over $50,000 of fuel for an eight-hour flight on the A340, compared to just under $40,000 for the same flight on the 777. That difference quickly becomes apparent when airlines are fueling an entire fleet of aircraft, sometimes multiples times per day.
The A340 was initially appealing because its four-engines could potentially bypass some strict regulations set on two-engine planes. Ironically, those regulations were lifted to allow two-engine aircraft to traverse long distances, making the A340 rather obsolete. Ultimately, Airbus ended production of the A340 in 2012 after building 380 planes. As of June 2025, there were still 187 active Airbus A340s operated by Iran's Meraj Air, Qatar Amiri Flight, and European airlines like Lufthansa and SWISS.
Can Airbus make up for lost time with the A350?
Though Airbus moved on from the aging A340 years ago, the company continued to push forward with a newer model meant to improve its positioning in the industry. That model is the A350, a twin-engine plane that's not only more powerful than the A340 but also consumes less fuel. Additionally, the A350 is lighter and tougher, with certain models built to handle nonstop flights over 10,000 miles.
But how does the Airbus A350 compare to Boeing's 777, specifically the 777X model with a twin-engine? Boeing's new long-haul plane has more powerful engines than the A350, seats more passengers, and can hold more cargo. It also has the ability to fold its wings, making it easier to fit into tight spaces. This comes in handy at airports that are not built to accommodate larger aircraft.
However, Boeing is taking a long time to deliver its 777X. Production started in 2017, but certification testing has stalled. As of August 2025, it still hadn't been approved for service. This delay might actually work to Airbus' advantage, though. The new A350-1000 model is more fuel-efficient than the 777X, which could sweeten the pot for commercial airlines needing a more powerful and cost-effective plane.