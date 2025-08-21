Why The Airbus A340 Is Often Considered The Worst Airbus Ever

With four screaming engines, the wide-body Airbus A340 was a staple of long-distance travel in the 1990s. This aircraft had a massive presence that rivaled the Boeing 747, but the A340 is now remembered as arguably the worst Airbus ever because it was just too expensive to maintain. While those engines certainly delivered power, they also required more fuel, which ultimately racked up prices for commercial airlines.

The A340 uses around 9 tons of fuel per hour, while the twin-engine Boeing 777, one of the fastest passenger jets, uses around 7 tons of fuel per hour. While prices fluctuate, that roughly equates to over $50,000 of fuel for an eight-hour flight on the A340, compared to just under $40,000 for the same flight on the 777. That difference quickly becomes apparent when airlines are fueling an entire fleet of aircraft, sometimes multiples times per day.

The A340 was initially appealing because its four-engines could potentially bypass some strict regulations set on two-engine planes. Ironically, those regulations were lifted to allow two-engine aircraft to traverse long distances, making the A340 rather obsolete. Ultimately, Airbus ended production of the A340 in 2012 after building 380 planes. As of June 2025, there were still 187 active Airbus A340s operated by Iran's Meraj Air, Qatar Amiri Flight, and European airlines like Lufthansa and SWISS.