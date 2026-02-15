Where Do Pilots Sleep On Long-Haul Flights?

If you're preparing for a long-haul flight, you're probably packing the necessities: Noise-canceling headphones, a neck pillow, a light-blocking eye mask, and even a blanket or comfortable sweater — everything you need so you can get a bit of rest. But what about the pilots and crew? Do they get a chance to rest and if so, are they more comfortable than you?

The short answer is yes. All major airlines have strict rules that govern how long pilots are allowed to fly before a mandatory rest period. These regulations are the result of hard-won knowledge. Many aviation accidents have been linked to pilot fatigue, including a 1999 American Airlines flight that slid off the runway during landing, killing 11 people. Rules now include restrictions on both the number of hours and consecutive days pilots can work, making for a safer environment for everyone on board. As a result, long-haul flights always include at least two pilots and often more.

While passengers are reclining their seats back a few inches to grab some shut eye, the widebody airplanes used for long-haul flights typically have a hidden space for pilots to get their mandated sleep. These crew rest compartments are in different locations depending on the type of plane, but in newer ones they're often located above the main cabin. In older planes, they may be in the cargo hold or in a crew-only section of the main cabin. But no matter where the compartments are, it's guaranteed to be more comfortable than your typical airline seat.